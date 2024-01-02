Your first Liverpool news overview of the week features some intriguing transfer stories, post-Bournemouth chat and plenty more.

Youngsters linked

Liverpool have been credited with interest in two youngsters ahead of this summer’s transfer window, and neither of them are defenders!

It is fair to say the back four is likely to be a priority when the 2023/24 campaign draws to a close, with Joel Matip expected to depart on a free and injury problems making the options thinner than the manager would like at points.

New reports indicate that the club may also be willing to shop further up the pitch, with the Daily Mail suggesting that Genk’s Bilal El Khannouss and Palmeiras’ Luis Guilherme are on the radar.

El Khannouss is a midfielder and has featured 34 times for the Belgian side so far this season, while Guilherme is a right winger and is thought to be part of the succession plan for Mohamed Salah.

The former is 19 years old, while Guilherme is even younger at 17, but both are regarded as being exciting prospects at their respective clubs.

Some interesting ones to keep an eye on, at least!

3 things today: Weather causes havoc & Koumas interest

Storm Isha caused the squad a headache in more ways than one on Monday night, as Jurgen Klopp explained after the game

Youngster Lewis Koumas is said to have attracted Championship interest following his recent hat-trick for the U18s against Arsenal

We will hopefully not be without Curtis Jones for too long, with Klopp providing an optimistic update on his hamstring injury

Latest Liverpool FC news

On the subject of Jones, the midfielder has reportedly put himself into contention for an England spot with his recent performances

Diogo Jota is confident the Reds can win silverware this season after bagging twice on the south coast, that’s what we want to hear

Alexis Mac Allister produced an exceptional display on Sunday, and these stats back that up

Video of the day and match of the night

Watch as the boss gives us the lowdown on when we can expect to get Mohamed Salah back from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Brighton host Wolves to round off the Premier League weekend if you want some Monday night entertainment to get stuck into.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm (GMT) and you can watch it all unfold on TNT Sports 1.