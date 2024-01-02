★ PREMIUM
2 youngsters linked, Jota’s message & Jones for England? – Latest LFC News

Your first Liverpool news overview of the week features some intriguing transfer stories, post-Bournemouth chat and plenty more.

 

Youngsters linked

Liverpool have been credited with interest in two youngsters ahead of this summer’s transfer window, and neither of them are defenders!

It is fair to say the back four is likely to be a priority when the 2023/24 campaign draws to a close, with Joel Matip expected to depart on a free and injury problems making the options thinner than the manager would like at points.

New reports indicate that the club may also be willing to shop further up the pitch, with the Daily Mail suggesting that Genk’s Bilal El Khannouss and Palmeiras’ Luis Guilherme are on the radar.

El Khannouss is a midfielder and has featured 34 times for the Belgian side so far this season, while Guilherme is a right winger and is thought to be part of the succession plan for Mohamed Salah.

The former is 19 years old, while Guilherme is even younger at 17, but both are regarded as being exciting prospects at their respective clubs.

Some interesting ones to keep an eye on, at least!

 

3 things today: Weather causes havoc & Koumas interest

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 21, 2024: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Dean Court. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Storm Isha caused the squad a headache in more ways than one on Monday night, as Jurgen Klopp explained after the game

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 1, 2023: Liverpool's Curtis Jones during the Football League Cup 4th Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Dean Court. Liverpool won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • On the subject of Jones, the midfielder has reportedly put himself into contention for an England spot with his recent performances

  • Diogo Jota is confident the Reds can win silverware this season after bagging twice on the south coast, that’s what we want to hear

 

Video of the day and match of the night

Watch as the boss gives us the lowdown on when we can expect to get Mohamed Salah back from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Brighton host Wolves to round off the Premier League weekend if you want some Monday night entertainment to get stuck into.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm (GMT) and you can watch it all unfold on TNT Sports 1.

