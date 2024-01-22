It was another wet and windy affair as Liverpool saw off Bournemouth 4-0 on the south coast, and Jurgen Klopp has indicated that the conditions caused travel arrangements to change.

The Reds laid down another marker in the title race at the Vitality Stadium, with second-half braces from Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez sealing all three points.

For the second time this season, it was played amid a strong storm that made life trickier for the players than they might have hoped.

It appears that the weather made things difficult off the pitch too, with the Liverpool boss suggesting that Storm Isha meant his team would be forced to take the bus back to Merseyside.

“As you say, you’ve got another game in three days,” said Kelly Cates to Klopp about the upcoming schedule in a post-match interview with Sky Sports.

The manager then replied: “And a bus ride home.”

His comment surprised former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp, who was prompted to ask: “You’ve got to get a bus? No flight?”

It comes after the Reds experienced similar issues following the 2-1 League Cup victory at the same venue back in November.

That time it was Storm Ciaran that put paid to the squad’s hopes of flying back to Liverpool, cutting into preparation time for the subsequent 1-1 draw at Luton.

The Reds face another trip down south on Wednesday, where they will be hoping to book their place at Wembley for what would be their second League Cup final in three seasons.

The conditions didn’t affect Liverpool’s performance against the Cherries, with four goals in an impressive second-half display enough to restore the side’s five-point advantage at the top of the Premier League table.

Klopp will be hoping to avoid a repeat of the follow-up showing after the last visit to the Vitality Stadium, with Fulham up next on the agenda for his squad.

It will have been a late arrival back on Sunday evening, but attention now turns to the cup and a huge clash at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night.