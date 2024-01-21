After a hamstring issue for Curtis Jones in the second half of Liverpool’s 4-0 win at Bournemouth, Jurgen Klopp gave a hopeful update on his in-form midfielder.

Jones was among nine players to keep his place in the lineup after a 10-day break between games, with the midfielder producing another controlled display at Dean Court.

But it ended early for the 22-year-old as, after feeling his left hamstring minutes earlier, he was forced off the pitch.

Bobby Clark took his place, with Jones heading straight down the tunnel, raising concerns over yet another injury blow for Liverpool.

Speaking after his side’s victory, Klopp said: “We all hope [it’s OK], and Curtis as well.

“He felt a little bit, he had last week already a little bit but then nothing was there.

“Curtis, the very experienced player, thought ‘it’s 3-0, why should I risk it?’ – I hope that’s exactly how it was.”

Jones’ issue comes amid nine other injuries in the Liverpool squad, along with Wataru Endo‘s absence at the Asian Cup, with Mohamed Salah also suffering a hamstring injury with Egypt this week.

The hope will be that the No. 17 is not sidelined for long, though the situation is eased slightly as Dominik Szoboszlai is due back from his own hamstring problem next week.

Szoboszlai should be joined in full training by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final decider at Fulham.

Kostas Tsimikas (collarbone), Thiago (hip), Joel Matip (ACL), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Ben Doak (MCL) are Liverpool’s other absentees.