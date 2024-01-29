Andy Robertson has described the “amazing” feeling of being back on the pitch with his team-mates and thanked the fans for the reception he received upon his return.

The Scot came off the bench to make his first appearance since October as the Reds secured their spot in the FA Cup fifth round with a 5-2 win over Norwich at Anfield.

Robertson had been sidelined for over three months with the dislocated shoulder injury he picked up while on international duty with Scotland. However, he was able to replace Joe Gomez 10 minutes into the second half.

The 29-year-old is relishing the opportunity to get back involved with the side, and has revealed that the support of the fans got him through the difficult days on the road to recovery.

“Yeah it was amazing, that’s the kind of feeling I’ve been waiting for and the feeling that I’ve been [missing],” the left-back told ITV after the contest.

“The tough days in the gym that I’ve had away from all the lads, that’s what I’ve had to keep in my mind.

“The reception that I got will stay with me for a long time. I can’t thank the crowd enough for that.

“That’s what kind of got me through the tough days because there’s been a lot over the last four months and I’m just delighted to be back on the pitch now.”

Robertson made just eight Premier League appearances before having his 2023/24 campaign halted by injury, with his last Liverpool outing coming in the 2-2 draw away to Brighton earlier this season.

Chelsea are up next for the Reds on Wednesday night, where the defender will be eager to return to the starting XI in what will be a huge Premier League encounter at Anfield.

Gomez has stepped up admirably at left-back in his absence, but Jurgen Klopp will be delighted to welcome Robertson back into contention as the schedule ramps up on all four fronts in the coming weeks.