The wait for Anfield to reach its new, increased capacity of 61,000 is set to go on, with Liverpool unable to fully open the Anfield Road Stand for the visit of Chelsea next week.

As a result of delays caused by the collapse of building contractors Buckingham Group, the top tier of the expanded stand had remained shut to supporters in the early part of the season.

It was finally partially opened for December’s meeting with Manchester United, allowing an extra 7,000 fans in every game and taking the ground’s overall capacity to 57,000.

However, an additional 4,000 seats earmarked for hospitality have remained unused with building work still to fully complete.

And This Is Anfield understands that an optimistic initial target of a late January opening for that section is set to be missed.

Liverpool insiders always maintained that their plans were contingent on the fate of Jurgen Klopp‘s side in the domestic cups.

The Reds subsequently added an Anfield fixture against Fulham to the calendar in reaching the semi-finals of the League Cup.

And they have since been drawn to face Norwich City at home in the FA Cup this Sunday.

These games have required building work to pause temporarily, delaying the opening of the extra 4,000 seats as a result.

It now remains to be seen whether the stand can be fully opened in time for the Premier League meeting with Burnley on February 10.

The next home game after that could come in the FA Cup fifth round on February 28 should the Reds get past Norwich.

Senior figures at Anfield remain reluctant to commit to a new opening date, insisting the situation is a “fluid” one.

Anfield Road Stand Facts