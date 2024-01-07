Arsenal have received a big setback hours before kickoff in the FA Cup third-round tie against Liverpool, with striker Gabriel Jesus ruled out with injury.

The Gunners were already set to be without the injured trio of Jurrien Timber, Thomas Partey and Fabio Vieira for today’s clash, plus Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny due to international duty.

But Mikel Arteta is now also missing key striker Jesus, with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein confirming an earlier report from the Mail‘s Sami Mokbel.

Jesus will be absent for the 4.30pm kickoff with a knee problem, which is likely to see Eddie Nketiah start in his place.

Nketiah has scored six goals and laid on four assists in 26 appearances so far this season, having often been required to fill in for Jesus, who himself has scored seven and assisted three in 21 games.

It remains to be seen how many changes Arteta will make to his starting lineup, with Arsenal having suffered back-to-back losses to West Ham and Fulham.

Aaron Ramsdale is expected to take over from David Raya in goal, while the left-back spot hinges on whether or not Oleksandr Zinchenko is passed fit.

Jorginho, Emile Smith Rowe, Leandro Trossard and Reiss Nelson are other options to be brought in, but unlike Liverpool, Arsenal have an extended break after this fixture.

The Reds will host Fulham in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday night, with Arsenal‘s next game vs. Crystal Palace currently scheduled for January 20.

A draw in today’s clash would, however, set up a replay which is due to be held in the week commencing January 15.

Possible Arsenal XI vs. Liverpool: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Saka, Trossard, Nketiah