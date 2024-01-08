Ibrahima Konate was colossal for Liverpool in their 2-0 win at Arsenal on Sunday, but he wasn’t alone in producing a big performance.

The Reds faced a tough trip to the Emirates in the FA Cup third round – a sixth time in seven seasons they’d drawn Premier League opposition at the earliest stage.

After a slow start, they got progressively better with every change Jurgen Klopp expertly introduced.

A Jakub Kiwior own goal gave Klopp’s men the lead with 10 minutes remaining, before Luis Diaz sealed the victory in stoppage time.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Konate (8.6) was Liverpool’s most impressive performer at the Emirates, producing an almost-perfect display at the back.

The Reds were under pressure for large chunks of the game, but the 24-year-old was constantly on hand to thwart the hosts.

Ian Doyle of the Echo hailed Konate as “outstanding” for Liverpool, adding that he “read the game well and took on responsibility” without Virgil van Dijk around.

FotMob noted how he made seven defensive actions at the Emirates, as well as winning both of his ground deals.

In second place in the ratings was Trent Alexander-Arnold (8.2), who is in a run of fantastic form at the moment.

TIA’s Henry Jackson said that the Scouser is “absolutely purring at the moment,” also picking out “one lovely first touch and swivel in the middle of the park” as a “delightful moment.”

Liverpool’s third-best performer in north London was Alisson (7.6), who wasn’t spectacular, but was simply as reliable as ever and kept another clean sheet.

Jackson felt that a “last-gasp catch from a corner” outlined his priceless influence, and Doyle thought he “dealt with high balls very well.”

Cody Gakpo (5.6) got the lowest score of the afternoon, with the Dutchman finding it tough to get into the game before being substituted.