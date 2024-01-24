Liverpool are 90 minutes away from a third League Cup final under Jurgen Klopp, and the manager has made four changes to his side for the second leg at Fulham.

The Reds have momentum and confidence on their side, in addition to a valuable one-goal advantage heading into the second leg of the tie at Craven Cottage.

Klopp has been boosted by the return of Andy Robertson, who is fit enough to be named in the squad for the first time since early October – but his deputy remains at left-back tonight.

With this coined Caoimhin Kelleher‘s competition, the Irishman takes his place in goal for his 12th appearance of the season.

Joe Gomez continues at left-back, while Jarell Quansah is named at centre-back and completes the defence alongside Virgil van Dijk and Conor Bradley.

Further up the pitch, Alexis Mac Allister anchors the midfield, with Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch occupying the spots beside him.

In attack, Darwin Nunez leads the line after his brace over the weekend, and is joined by Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz.

As abovementioned, Robertson is back from injury and is an option off the bench, as is Diogo Jota.

Liverpool won the first leg 2-1 and we all hope they can wrap up the tie inside 90 minutes, but if the aggregate score at the end of the match ends in a draw then we will have extra time and penalties, if needed.

Chelsea await the winner at Wembley on February 25.

Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez

Substitutes: Rodak, Tete, Ream, Reed, Lukic, Francois, Wilson, Muniz, Vinicius

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Elliott, Gravenberch; Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo

Substitutes: Alisson, Konate, Robertson, Beck, McConnell, Jones, Nyoni, Clark, Jota