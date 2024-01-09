Dominik Szoboszlai missed the last game for Liverpool with a hamstring injury, and the midfielder offered a positive update when he picked up an award in Hungary on Monday evening.

Liverpool’s No. 8 sustained the muscle strain in the win over Newcastle on New Year’s Day, and Jurgen Klopp subsequently ruled him out against Arsenal and the upcoming visit of Fulham.

“Dom is very positive, doesn’t have a lot of pain, but we have to wait a little bit,” the manager told reporters late last week.

Thankfully, the Reds will enjoy a winter break after the Cottagers visit, and with a return not until January 21, Szoboszlai’s list of games missed appears a lot kinder than if this injury came last month.

Offering a brief update on Monday night, Szoboszlai told M4 Sport: “I’m getting better. The first game of the year didn’t go as planned [for me], but it won’t take long and I’ll be back.”

A confident view on an injury is always welcomed, as is the case here.

Ladies and gentlemen, Dominik Szoboszlai has won Hungarian Sportsperson of the Year ?pic.twitter.com/nzgrEdM29f — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) January 8, 2024

Szoboszlai was speaking after being named Hungary’s Male Athlete of the Year in Budapest on Monday evening.

The 23-year-old, who is captain of his national team, was nominated for three awards and was also named in the team of the year – the award he missed out on was for Sports Moment of the Year.

After accepting his award as Male Athlete of the Year, Szoboszlai said, via Nemzeti Sport: “The past year will truly remain memorable for me.

“I won the German Cup for the second time with Leipzig, and then I transferred to Liverpool, but the highlight of the year for me was the march with the national team, another qualification to the European Championship.

“I am indebted to my teammates and coaches, and I congratulate the other candidates from the bottom of my heart. I hope this year will be as successful as the last.”

The hope will be that Szoboszlai is fit to return for the Premier League clash at Bournemouth, which would be 20 days after his time of injury.