The state of VAR in the Premier League was summed up during Everton vs. Aston Villa on Sunday, with both sets of fans singing in unison after a disallowed goal.

When talks were ongoing over the introduction of VAR to the English top flight, one of the major grey areas was how it would impact match-going fans.

This season has reached new heights of nonsense as both halves of games regularly break the 50-minute mark due to time added on, not solely, but often due to long checks.

Sunday saw Everton host Villa in the first round of fixtures split over two weekends in the winter break, with left-back Alex Moreno finding the back of the net early on for the visitors.

Moreno's goal does not stand after a VAR check! ? Bailey is offside in the build-up…? pic.twitter.com/r6nOmPnTZU — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 14, 2024

Moreno’s goal went in with 18 minutes on the clock, with the Spaniard firing in brilliantly following a well-worked corner routine.

But VAR Paul Tierney – who could have guessed? – and referee David Coote – surprise, surprise – presided over a four-minute delay in order to check for an offside in the buildup.

Eventually, with the scoreboard showing 22 minutes, the goal was chalked off with Leon Bailey found to have been offside in the buildup.

Quite why it took that long to decide that is a mystery – with much of Tierney’s focus being on whether Clement Lenglet was blocking Jordan Pickford – but it left both Everton and Villa fans to make their feelings clear.

“VAR is fucking shit” was the chant that rang around Goodison Park immediately after the decision.

That was a sentiment shared by fans of various clubs, including Liverpool, as they took to social media to react.

What a mess from VAR. They took an eternity when you can clearly see Bailey is offside. Then they drew lines from wrong body parts and quickly erased it. Clowns. pic.twitter.com/OvqLv4X3qi — Walid Arsenal ?? (@1Walid1) January 14, 2024

Saw there was a VAR check so thought it would be an ideal time to walk the dog. They were still looking at it after we got back…. slight exaggeration but, I mean, really? So bored with it. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 14, 2024

VAR is shite, pass it on and get rid. Nobody can tell me it’s improved our game. Utter garbage — Curtis Woodhouse (@curtiswoodhous8) January 14, 2024

How many minutes on this goal….switch VAR off for fucks sake. Sucking the life out of the game — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) January 14, 2024

This VAR is killing football!! — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) January 14, 2024

Something very odd went on in that VAR check. If Bailey is offside and the lines showed it, why the extra two mins of checking if Lenglet is interfering with Pickford's vision? Makes no sense. #avfc — Villa Views (@VillaViews_) January 14, 2024

VAR looking for any excuse not to give the goal. That’s not what it was brought in for. — Steve Moore (@moorey71) January 14, 2024

A full 5 minute VAR check and the commentators don't even know why the goal was disallowed Standard weekend — HM (@HinduMonkey) January 14, 2024

I’m sorry but VAR is ruining the beautiful game. I know City fans will be happy Villa’s goal was disallowed after a four minute delay but that is just another example of how the emotion is being sucked out of the game. — Ian Cheeseman (@IanCheeseman) January 14, 2024

The amount of time it takes VAR to have a look at things is ruining football. I want the right decision to be made, but if it takes over four minutes to check an offside then it needs to go in the bin. #avfc | #utv | #vtid — Aston Villa Statto (@AVFCStatto) January 14, 2024

Every time I watch a Premier League match I thank god we don’t have to deal with VAR in the Championship. It’s killing the sport. — Rob (@SaintRob__) January 14, 2024

VAR is an absolute joke. These referee’s don’t have a clue — . (@utdcynical) January 14, 2024

At this rate, there is very little chance of VAR being scrapped from use in the Premier League, such is how firmly it is embedded in the sport worldwide.

But if it is here to stay, the standard of the officials in charge of the technology must improve significantly.

How often can the names Tierney, Coote, Hooper etc. all pop up without being addressed?