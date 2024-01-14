★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Everton and Aston Villa fans sing “VAR is f***ing s***” after ridiculously long delay

The state of VAR in the Premier League was summed up during Everton vs. Aston Villa on Sunday, with both sets of fans singing in unison after a disallowed goal.

When talks were ongoing over the introduction of VAR to the English top flight, one of the major grey areas was how it would impact match-going fans.

This season has reached new heights of nonsense as both halves of games regularly break the 50-minute mark due to time added on, not solely, but often due to long checks.

Sunday saw Everton host Villa in the first round of fixtures split over two weekends in the winter break, with left-back Alex Moreno finding the back of the net early on for the visitors.

Moreno’s goal went in with 18 minutes on the clock, with the Spaniard firing in brilliantly following a well-worked corner routine.

But VAR Paul Tierney – who could have guessed? – and referee David Coote – surprise, surprise – presided over a four-minute delay in order to check for an offside in the buildup.

Eventually, with the scoreboard showing 22 minutes, the goal was chalked off with Leon Bailey found to have been offside in the buildup.

Quite why it took that long to decide that is a mystery – with much of Tierney’s focus being on whether Clement Lenglet was blocking Jordan Pickford – but it left both Everton and Villa fans to make their feelings clear.

“VAR is fucking shit” was the chant that rang around Goodison Park immediately after the decision.

That was a sentiment shared by fans of various clubs, including Liverpool, as they took to social media to react.

At this rate, there is very little chance of VAR being scrapped from use in the Premier League, such is how firmly it is embedded in the sport worldwide.

But if it is here to stay, the standard of the officials in charge of the technology must improve significantly.

How often can the names Tierney, Coote, Hooper etc. all pop up without being addressed?

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024