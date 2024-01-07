★ PREMIUM
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 7, 2024: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates his side's openimg goal during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Fans hail Jurgen Klopp’s “brave and clever” subs – as Mo Salah’s replacement steps up

Jurgen Klopp came in for deserved praise for changing the game as Liverpool beat Arsenal 2-0 in the FA Cup, while Mo Salah‘s ideal stand-in made himself known.

The Reds started poorly at the Emirates, but with Arsenal unable to convert their chances, the door was opened for Klopp to turn the tide.

He did so first with a tactical tweak, moving Harvey Elliott from right wing to midfield, and then from the bench, as Ryan Gravenberch, Diogo Jota, Conor Bradley and Bobby Clark all came on to great effect.

Luis Diaz was heavily involved in both goals, with his pressure seeing Jakub Kiwior heading Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s free-kick into his own net, before the Colombian finished expertly for 2-0.

The No. 7 started on the left and ended on the right, with Klopp given enough evidence to keep him there during Salah’s absence.

Here is how Liverpool supporters and journalists saw the third-round win at Arsenal.

 

Klopp was lauded for changing the game…

“Good tactical switch in the second half won us the game. Nunez looked more dangerous from the left than he does playing central. Great win considering the players we have missing.”

Faisal Miah on Facebook.

“Bradley came on and literally killed off Martinelli. He didn’t have a single opportunity after the sub. Seems to have a great defensive mind. Hope to see him grow with this club.”

Yasmin in the comments.

“Gotta give full marks to klopp for the season we’re having. Every game the subs have worked. Even the youngsters here. Bradley coming off to kill martinello and Trent in mid, and Clark just adding energy and that good yellow card at the end.

Upwards the Reds!”

Siddhant in the comments.

 

And Diaz showed he’s the Salah stand-in…

While those tuning in for a rare Liverpool game on terrestrial TV will have hoped for a steamroller performance of old, it wasn’t to be for a depleted side.

Instead, the Reds showed their grit and Klopp showed his nous as they booked their place in the fourth round with a deserved win.

Now two days to prepare for the visit of Fulham. Surely Diaz starts on the right?

