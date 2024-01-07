Jurgen Klopp came in for deserved praise for changing the game as Liverpool beat Arsenal 2-0 in the FA Cup, while Mo Salah‘s ideal stand-in made himself known.

The Reds started poorly at the Emirates, but with Arsenal unable to convert their chances, the door was opened for Klopp to turn the tide.

He did so first with a tactical tweak, moving Harvey Elliott from right wing to midfield, and then from the bench, as Ryan Gravenberch, Diogo Jota, Conor Bradley and Bobby Clark all came on to great effect.

Luis Diaz was heavily involved in both goals, with his pressure seeing Jakub Kiwior heading Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s free-kick into his own net, before the Colombian finished expertly for 2-0.

The No. 7 started on the left and ended on the right, with Klopp given enough evidence to keep him there during Salah’s absence.

Here is how Liverpool supporters and journalists saw the third-round win at Arsenal.

Klopp was lauded for changing the game…

Klopp's use of the (full) squad recently has been absolutely superb. Liverpool got better with the half time tweaks. Then better with planned subs on hour. Then better with subs on 75 mins, showing huge bravery with Clark and Bradley. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) January 7, 2024

Klopp’s subs were very brave and clever. — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) January 7, 2024

Them subs actually changed the game, Jurgen Klopp you are a genius — . (@DK01__) January 7, 2024

Every change – personnel and tactical – was spot on from Jurgen Klopp. Bradley and Clark were brilliant when they came on. Get in. — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) January 7, 2024

“Good tactical switch in the second half won us the game. Nunez looked more dangerous from the left than he does playing central. Great win considering the players we have missing.” – Faisal Miah on Facebook.

Jota has the best decision-making of all LFC attackers bar Salah, top top substitute performance gluing attacks together as the 9. Klopp in-game change to kill Arsenal with athleticism down the flanks with Núñez LW, Diaz RW also top. — Raj Chohan (@rajsinghchohan) January 7, 2024

Need to talk about that klopp HT change, just sticking Nunez and Diaz at LW and RW respectively and the play being ping it into the channels cos it worked ? — Belinder (@_bubblxs) January 7, 2024

Klopp’s in game management today was just better than Arteta’s, simple as. Nailed it at half time, with a cobbled together squad, that was an amazing result. Bradley was great when he came on. — Joe Thomlinson (@joethomlinson) January 7, 2024

“Bradley came on and literally killed off Martinelli. He didn’t have a single opportunity after the sub. Seems to have a great defensive mind. Hope to see him grow with this club.” – Yasmin in the comments.

A Klopp team without athleticism on the flanks is like a Pep team without ball playing specialists in midfield. Especially with Trent inverting now and not bombing up and down, we needed someone to wreak havoc out wide Nuñez LW with Diaz on the right was a masterstroke — bp ?? (@borgixprxdeli) January 7, 2024

What a second half performance. Klopp tactical masterclass changing Diaz to RW. Bringing on Clark and Bradley did so well. Incredible. Lets win the FA Cup! — ^ (@Maccaaaaa10) January 7, 2024

Tie in balance and Klopp brings in two youngsters. Well done Bradley and Clark. LFC superb in second half after being second best in the first. On to the next round — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) January 7, 2024

“Gotta give full marks to klopp for the season we’re having. Every game the subs have worked. Even the youngsters here. Bradley coming off to kill martinello and Trent in mid, and Clark just adding energy and that good yellow card at the end. Upwards the Reds!” – Siddhant in the comments.

Tactical switch worked. You could say Klopp got it wrong with Gakpo but having Elliott providing Szobo’s business on & off the ball in midfield was key and having Darwin & Lucho pace on flanks threatening — Jay (@Jay82_LFC) January 7, 2024

Núñez CF-> LW, Díaz LW -> RW, Gakpo/Jota CM -> CF, Elliott RW -> CM. These tactical tweaks changed the game for Liverpool. With Gakpo/Jota creating space through his movement and Núñez/Díaz posing threats with pace on vertical passes in-behind. Good reaction to a poor first half. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) January 7, 2024

And Diaz showed he’s the Salah stand-in…

Brilliant. Klopp made the right changes there after a poor first half. Front three that ended the game may be the way home without Salah – Diaz on the right was refreshingly uncomplicated — Sean Bradbury (@seanbrad2) January 7, 2024

Diaz RW is a demon, I never want to see him play him on the left again. Combine and move, none of this struggling to cut in nonsense — JC (@pIaymak3r) January 7, 2024

The major 'thing we learned' today is that without Salah Liverpool's best attack is Diaz RW, Jota CF, Nunez LW. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) January 7, 2024

Luis Diaz from right wing might be it while Salah’s gone you know — ?????? (@WilcoFtbl) January 7, 2024

I tweeted earlier in Salah’s absence it has to be Diaz right side. Jota & Darwin can interchange on left & middle. Elliott in as right sided 8. That’s gotta be the way in January. — Jay (@Jay82_LFC) January 7, 2024

If they weren't already, I think Darwin/Jota/Diaz have played themselves in to being the trio leading the line in Salah's absence. — Gianni Butticè (@GianniButtice) January 7, 2024

While those tuning in for a rare Liverpool game on terrestrial TV will have hoped for a steamroller performance of old, it wasn’t to be for a depleted side.

Instead, the Reds showed their grit and Klopp showed his nous as they booked their place in the fourth round with a deserved win.

Now two days to prepare for the visit of Fulham. Surely Diaz starts on the right?