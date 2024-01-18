The chance to jet off to various parts of the world for some R&R are few and far between for modern football players, and thus the Liverpool squad did not waste their opportunity this month.

From the warmth of Dubai to the sights of New York, Jurgen Klopp‘s squad accumulated plenty of air miles throughout the winter break.

The team were handed six days off after the win over Fulham and have now returned to the AXA Training Centre as they prepare to travel to Bournemouth for the second time this season.

And it’s safe to say they should all feel refreshed after their adventures…

Curtis Jones – New York

A trip to the Big Apple was on the cards for Curtis Jones and his long-term girlfriend – it truly was a winter break for the midfielder considering the low temperatures in Manhattan!

Alexis Mac Allister – Dubai

Opting for some sunshine, Alexis Mac Allister received plenty of comments about his choice of sunglasses for his trip.

Kostas Tsimikas told him to leave them there, while Leipzig’s Nico Capaldo likened him to Willy Wonka. They were certainly a bold choice!

Harvey Elliott – Barcelona

The 20-year-old did not venture too far, making the short trip to Barcelona to take in the sights and some sunshine.

Harvey Elliott was not overly active on his social media platforms during the break but did post a great image of La Sagrada Familia.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – Milan

Rehab will have been the primary focus for Trent Alexander-Arnold but he still made sure to take time away from Merseyside, venturing to Milan to attend a Dolce & Gabbana event.

He received quite the reception for both his presence and choice of outfit.

Ibrahima Konate – Dubai

A popular spot among the squad, Ibrahima Konate was also back in Dubai to enjoy the heat – though he did make sure to post a gym shot in his Liverpool gear!

Perhaps he knew Jurgen wasn’t far away…

Jurgen Klopp – Dubai

The boss always makes sure to enjoy his time away from the club and that was the case again this time as ventured to the United Arab Emirates.

He bumped into a fan shortly after arriving and he was said to have joked: “Bloody hell, the first person I speak to after getting off a plane to Dubai is a Scouser!”

We’re absolutely everywhere.

Darwin Nunez – Spain

Former Almeria player Darwin Nunez was in attendance for the La Liga match between Girona and Almeria. ??? pic.twitter.com/gw0p10uCxq — LaLigaExtra (@LaLigaExtra) January 14, 2024

With other leagues still playing on, Darwin Nunez made the time to return to Spain to watch his former side Almeria draw 0-0 with LaLiga leaders Girona.

The No. 9 joined Almeria in 2019, it was his first club in Europe after leaving Uruguay.

Luis Diaz – Portugal

? Luis Díaz junto a su padre en el estadio Do Dragão viendo jugar al Porto. Volvió a casa el "Valecita". @LuisFDiaz19 ??????? pic.twitter.com/zqwfPJBBN3 — Michael Rincón (@MykeRincon) January 15, 2024

It’s always a nice sight to see players return to their former clubs, and Luis Diaz was another who made sure to stop by his former stomping ground.

Along with his parents, the winger watched Porto beat Braga 2-0 in the Primeira Liga.

Adrian – Spain

Following the trend, Adrian shared a photo of watching his former club Real Betis secure a 1-0 win over Granada with his sons alongside him – he is making sure to pass on his love for the Spanish club.

Conor Bradley – Northern Ireland

It was time to return home for Conor Bradley, who watched his old grassroots club, St Patrick’s, lose 4-3 to Newtontownstewart United in the Brendan Keogh Memorial Cup.

He must’ve received quite the homecoming after his recent outings for Liverpool!

Andy Robertson – Dubai

The focus for Andy Robertson remained on returning to action, and it took him to Dubai for some warm weather training.

A change in scenery is as good as a holiday and, hopefully, it won’t be long until we see him back in a Liverpool shirt.

Cody Gakpo – Dubai

Congratulations are in order for Cody Gakpo and his partner, who announced they are expecting a baby later this year!

Diogo Jota – Dubai

There really is something about Dubai, isn’t there?

Diogo Jota enjoyed some “family time” with his wife and two sons before a busy second-half of the season for club and country.