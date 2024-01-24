Fulham 1-1 Liverpool: Reds scrape into League Cup final

Liverpool drew with Fulham on the night but won on aggregate to reach the 2024 League Cup final.

Fulham 1-1 Liverpool

Carabao Cup Semi Final, Second Leg; Craven Cottage

January 24, 2024

Aggregate: Fulham 2-3 Liverpool

Goals

Diaz 11′ (assist: Quansah)

Diop 77′

Jurgen Klopp made four changes from the side that comfortably saw off Bournemouth four days earlier.

Luis Diaz expertly opened the scoring in the 11th minute, controlling the ball on his chest, brushing off the defender and hitting his shot in at the near post – not the best goalkeeping, but superb from Diaz.

Diaz had a good chance to double his tally on the half hour when Liverpool broke away, but his shot was weak and straight at the ‘keeper.

Liverpool, two ahead on aggregate, were in control and hardly out of second gear.

Half time: Fulham 0-1 Liverpool

Diaz’s 7th goal of the season

Reds reach 14th League Cup final

Final vs. Chelsea on Feb 25

Fulham had a big chance early after half-time, Pereira hitting the post – then Liverpool broke at the other end and could have doubled their lead but Harvey Elliott‘s effort was weak.

Darwin Nunez went close around the hour mark, before the Uruguayan made way for Diogo Jota as Klopp continued to utilise his squad – the removal of Alexis Mac Allister, though, saw Liverpool lose control in midfield.

The match had little action but sprang into life in the 77th minute when Fulham centre-back Issa Diop stayed in attack and provided a superb finish past Kelleher from Harry Wilson‘s cross.

Wilson then forced a good save out of Kelleher soon after with a long range effort, the home side were on the front foot.

Klopp brought on Ibrahima Konate in a bid to close the game out, switching to a back five for the closing stages.

It was a nervy finish, but Liverpool saw the game out to win through 3-2 on aggregate and set up a final against Chelsea at Wembley next month.

Next, though, are two home games in two other competitions; Norwich in the FA Cup on Sunday, followed by Chelsea in the Premier League next Wednesday.

TIA Man of the Match: Joe Gomez

Referee: Simon Hooper

Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Ream, Reed, Lukic, Francois, Wilson, Muniz, Vinicius

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister (Jones 67′), Elliott, Gravenberch (Konate 84′); Diaz, Nunez (Jota 67′), Gakpo (Clark 84′)

Subs not used: Alisson, Robertson, Beck, McConnell, Nyoni

Next Match: Norwich, FA Cup (home, Sunday 28 January)