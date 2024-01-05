Dominik Szoboszlai has become the latest name added to Liverpool’s list of absentees, leaving Jurgen Klopp somewhat shorter on options than he’d like.

The Hungarian sustained a hamstring injury during the impressive 4-2 win over Newcastle on New Year’s Day, forcing him off after 63 minutes.

As he previewed this weekend’s FA Cup trip to Arsenal, the manager confirmed that the midfielder will miss at least two games, adding “we will see” regarding fixtures beyond that.

He joins six of his team-mates on the Reds’ current list of injuries, which comes on top of the fact that Wataru Endo and Mohamed Salah will both be missing for up to eight games due to the Asian Cup and AFCON respectively.

Left-backs Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas remain out with shoulder injuries, although it is hoped that the former will be able to make his return next month.

Joel Matip may have played his last game for the club having suffered an ACL injury against Wednesday’s visitors Fulham last month, with his deal set to expire this summer.

Spanish midfield duo Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic have endured a frustrating campaign with their fitness, with Thiago having not featured since April and Bajcetic playing just 72 minutes so far in 2023/24.

Teenager Ben Doak has also been subjected to an extended spell on the sidelines, with his knee injury picked up in December causing him to require surgery.

Here’s a full rundown of who the Reds are missing at the moment:

Liverpool’s current available squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Beck, Chambers, Scanlon

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott, McConnell, Clark, Nyoni

Forwards: Nunez, Jota, Diaz, Gakpo, Gordon