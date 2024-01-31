Ibrahima Konate has admitted it was “emotional” to learn of Jurgen Klopp’s upcoming departure, but is confident the news will spur the side on to big things between now and May.

Liverpool’s players were informed last week of the manager’s decision to leave Anfield at the end of the season, with Klopp describing the response to that conversation as “top.”

Konate has revealed that the squad were “surprised” when they were told, but that he and his peers are determined to “win everything” for their outgoing boss.

“Of course it was very emotional, because nobody expected this from the manager,” the defender told the club’s official website.

“The world did not expect this! Everybody was surprised, but this is football, and football is crazy.

“I don’t have the words, I don’t know how to explain this feeling, but for sure it was very important for us to show to the manager that we are with him for the rest of this season.

“We want to win everything for him, and for us, and for the fans.”

Konate has been a key component in Liverpool’s resurgence, with the side sitting at the top of the Premier League tree having secured progression in the three cup competitions.

It has been a far cry from the fortunes of 2022/23, when the Reds dropped out of the Champions League positions for the first time since 2016 at the end of a turbulent campaign.

The Frenchman believes the final few months of Klopp’s reign will serve as additional motivation to achieve further greatness before he waves goodbye.

“When he said that [he was leaving], in my mind I was like, ‘In the last four months, I have to give my life for him now,’” he continued.

“It’s a big thing for the club and the fans, but like the manager said, for the next game against Chelsea we cannot think about this, and if the fans can help us to make sure that Chelsea know that they are away at Anfield, this will be great for us.”