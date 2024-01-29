Jurgen Klopp has hailed the recent impact of Curtis Jones, expressing how much of a role model he can be for the club’s youngsters from a defensive standpoint.

The midfielder continued his impressive recent form by adding another goal to his tally in the 5-2 win over Norwich in the FA Cup fourth round at Anfield.

Jones now has five goals and three assists to his name in all competitions this season, but it is his efforts going in the other direction that were singled out for praise by his manager post-match.

Klopp outlined the importance of his No. 17 to his team, highlighting the influence his rise can have on the other young players coming through the system.

“Curtis is in a great moment for us, super important in different departments,” the boss ITV after the game.

“He’s a very good player but he is a role model for all our academy guys.

“Coming up through the academy all our boys are good footballers, they can just play football otherwise they would not go up through all the age groups.

“If Curtis Jones can learn defending, everybody can learn defending!

“Offensive play, this high press, the intensity he is setting the rhythm for us. If he can do it everybody can do it and you see that James [McConnell] played a super game today.

“You see it with all the kids, Bobby [Clark] when we brought him on recently.

“It’s the same. They are all really good footballers. they make these steps and Curtis shows how it goes so I am really happy about that.”

Jones has been a big part of Liverpool’s midfield in the current campaign, despite the significant amount of competition in that area of the pitch.

The 22-year-old has featured 24 times in all competitions so far this season, establishing himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet despite four new names being added to the middle of the park in the summer.

His prominence in the squad is serving as an example to the likes of James McConnell and Bobby Clark, who have both seen their senior roles increase in recent months.

Klopp and Jones will be hoping that is a trend that continues, with Liverpool likely to require the use of their full squad in order to remain competitive on all fronts between now and May.