Jurgen Klopp reserved special praise for Conor Bradley after the youngster impressed once again as a deputising right-back against Bournemouth.

The 20-year-old has been called into action in recent weeks following the knee injury sustained by Trent Alexander-Arnold before the winter break.

Following on from an impressive display against Fulham in the League Cup, Bradley shone again on the south coast as Liverpool kept momentum with a 4-0 win over the Cherries.

Speaking after the game, the manager gave a glowing review of his young right-back, hailing his “outstanding” attitude and highlighting a number of his best attributes.

“Top. Good aggression really in the game. He’s such a good footballer, he didn’t show it all the time today but he is such a good footballer and his attitude is outstanding,” the Liverpool boss told BBC.

“He has speed, he has aggression, all the things you need in that position. The other boys came on, Owen Beck came back and made a big step after being in Scotland. Scotland is a good country for us to give players on loan.

“That’s a good thing about this situation that the boys get the opportunity but these boys have to come in when we are a in a good moment, they cannot change the world for us and we should be in a good moment.

“The first half was not good enough, no rhythm, nothing but the second half everything was better so we won the game.”

Bradley played 83 minutes in his first Premier League start before being replaced by returning loanee Owen Beck towards the end of the contest.

Klopp’s praise for the defender extended into his post-match press conference, where he described the showing as “very impressive” and touched on both his offensive and defensive attributes.

“Hopefully the same [impression] as you, pretty good. Really, really good. Very impressive,” the manager said when asked about Bradley’s impact.

“I can say exactly the same, a wonderful kid, a really hard worker, and a good footballer.

“He is a defender but he can attack as well. He could’ve scored, probably should’ve scored a header. I forgot that. No, he should’ve scored in that situation.

“But anyhow it was a really good game and for the first one, yeah, sometimes you have to forget your first game because it’s just your first one, but no he shouldn’t, that’s a good start.”