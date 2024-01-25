Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool are on the cusp of another triple fitness boost, with Kostas Tsimikas, Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago all closing in on a return.

Tsimikas has been out since breaking his collarbone during the Reds’ 1-1 draw with Arsenal last month, while Stefan Bajcetic made his two only appearances of this season back in September.

And Thiago‘s absence stretches back even further, to the hip surgery he was forced to undergo in May of last year some 39 games ago.

Fortunately, all three are edging closer to providing a major boost to Klopp’s options.

In an update on his squad during Thursday’s press conference, the German said: “We are really on the edge, nothing (injuries) can happen anymore.

“We have the same amount of games coming up, we play all the time now, so we need them all back.

“I hope that Thiago and Stefan will be back as well sooner rather than later, that would be cool.

“Kostas is close. He’s actually fit, he just has to wait now for the green light because the bone healing takes much longer, but the plate is doing the job in the moment.

“Now we have to figure out when one is taking over enough, let me say it like that.

“He was not out that long for training like Trent was not, like Dom was not, so let’s go from there.”

During his press conference, Klopp also confirmed Andy Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all in with a “chance” to feature against Norwich, though the latter is in a race against time.