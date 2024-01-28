On a day that saw the quality of Liverpool’s academy shine through in the 5-2 win over Norwich, Jurgen Klopp named three others who can be expected to step up.

With James McConnell and Conor Bradley (twice) assisting, Curtis Jones scoring and assisting and Jarell Quansah dominant at the back, the academy had fingerprints all over Sunday’s win.

There was even the return of Trent Alexander-Arnold from injury, with the right-back serving as the poster boy for this new generation.

That it comes as Klopp’s time on Merseyside nears an end is reflective of the work he has put in to support the youth setup, with his faith in academy players hugely influential.

Speaking on the chances available to youngsters, Klopp told reporters at Anfield that: “You don’t [even] know a few yet!”

“Maybe you know them, but they were not with us yet on the pitch. There’s a lot to come still, really, there,” the manager said.

“Today Bobby Clark didn’t come on and I think he did particularly well in the last few games, Trey [Nyoni] and Dannsy are special as well from the U18s, [and Lewis] Koumas.

“There are a lot of really good players coming up still. The academy is in a good moment, I would say, production-wise. It’s wonderful.”

Midfielder Nyoni, 16, and strikers Koumas and Jayden Danns, both 18, trained with the first team in the buildup to the FA Cup fourth round tie, but played for the U21s instead.

Danns and Koumas scored the goals as the young Reds beat Fulham 2-0 at the AXA Training Centre, with Kaide Gordon, 19, also shining with an assist.

All four of those players can be expected to feature for the senior side in the near future, and perhaps even this season as Klopp prepares to handover to a new manager.

In his post-match press conference, Klopp gave his verdict on McConnell’s full debut and reflected further on the state of the academy.

“James probably would consider himself more as a No. 8, but a midfielder probably should do if you don’t play your whole life on the six,” the manager said.

“But he’s a smart footballer, he has the necessary aggression, the vision and all these kinds of things so he can play in that position, on the six.

“He did it really well today. And on top of that, [he is] a good footballer, not only with the cross for Curtis but a lot of other moments as well.

“It’s really nice. Conor, the same, just really good.

“Quansah, I’m not sure how long we still have to talk about him as an academy [player]. He is yes, great, but actually he’s now settled, I would say.

“He can still improve, of course, because of the age, but he’s an important part of the squad. Like they all are.

“We wouldn’t be where we are if the boys wouldn’t have been there, there’s no chance. That’s why it’s so cool to have them.

“It’s not about me giving them opportunities, it’s about them knocking on the door so I can’t ignore it. That’s what they did.”