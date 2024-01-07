Jurgen Klopp didn’t mince his words when he explained Virgil van Dijk‘s absence for the 2-0 win at Arsenal, while he is “hopeful” he will be back in midweek.

Van Dijk travelled with the rest of the Liverpool squad to London ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup tie, but left the hotel on the eve of the game.

The Dutchman was a surprise omission from the teamsheet at 3.30pm, but This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch was among those to report he missed out due to illness.

Jarell Quansah partnered Ibrahima Konate in his stead, with no senior centre-back on the bench at the Emirates.

Liverpool kept a clean sheet without their captain, with Quansah and Konate excelling, and Klopp was asked about Van Dijk’s situation during his post-match press conference.

"It's difficult for Virg to look shit, but he did." ? ? Jurgen Klopp on the nose with his update on Virgil van Dijk! pic.twitter.com/lgsZmvvYUx — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) January 7, 2024

“[He is] ill,” the manager explained.

Asked if he hoped Van Dijk would be back for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Fulham, Klopp replied: “Yes, I’m hopeful, but I don’t know.

“He came and [had to leave]. It’s difficult for Virg to look shit, but he did, and so we sent him home again.”

Short and sweet from the manager, then, but the hope will be that Van Dijk recovers quickly and can be involved at Anfield on Wednesday night.

“Top, top, oh my god!” was Klopp’s assessment of Konate and Quansah’s display.

“The horrible moment was that Ibou was twice down, and then Jarell goes down and jars his back, then actually I thought ‘that’s it’ and it would have been really tricky, early in the game.

“But it was really good. And Joey again good, Trent exceptional, and then you have Ali for moments, which is helpful as well!”