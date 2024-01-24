★ PREMIUM
LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 24, 2024: Liverpool's Andy Robertson (R) during the pre-match warm-up before the Football League Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Fulham vs. Liverpool – Follow the Carabao Cup semi-final here!

Liverpool can book a trip to Wembley tonight, assuming they can get past Fulham in their Carabao Cup semi-final. We’re live with the latest from Craven Cottage.

Kickoff is at 8pm (UK), the referee is Simon Hooper.

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Ream, Reed, Lukic, Francois, Wilson, Muniz, Vinicius

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Elliott, Gravenberch; Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo

Subs: Alisson, Konate, Robertson, Beck, McConnell, Jones, Nyoni, Clark, Jota

Our coverage updates automatically below:

