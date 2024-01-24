Liverpool can book a trip to Wembley tonight, assuming they can get past Fulham in their Carabao Cup semi-final. We’re live with the latest from Craven Cottage.

Kickoff is at 8pm (UK), the referee is Simon Hooper.

Tonight's blog is run by Henry Jackson

Teams

Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Ream, Reed, Lukic, Francois, Wilson, Muniz, Vinicius

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Elliott, Gravenberch; Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo

Subs: Alisson, Konate, Robertson, Beck, McConnell, Jones, Nyoni, Clark, Jota

