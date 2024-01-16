After failing to make a single appearance for Aberdeen in the first half of the season, Rhys Williams has departed Liverpool again, this time to League One.

Williams had hoped to take up a regular starting role as he joined long-term academy team-mate Leighton Clarkson at Aberdeen in the summer.

But early injury issues set him back and, unfortunately, he struggled to break through under manager Barry Robson.

He never even made the matchday squad over 22 games in the Scottish Premiership, while he was an unused substitute in seven European fixtures.

Recalled this month with no first-team experience gained, Williams initially returned to training with Liverpool U21s, as the club sought a new loan club.

It is now confirmed that the 22-year-old will spend the rest of the season with Port Vale, who are currently 15th in League One.

Manager Andy Crosby said: “I am absolutely delighted to welcome Rhys to Vale Park.

“He comes into the squad and instantly enhances our defensive options with the quality that he possesses.

“And, as a person, I am sure that he will prove to be a popular figure off the pitch too, with his personality, drive and desire to become the very best version of himself.”

Port Vale count captain Nathan Smith, Alex Iacovitti, Lewis Cass, Jesse Debrah and Crystal Palace loanee Kofi Balmer as specialist centre-back options, while midfielder Jason Lowe has also regularly started in a back three.

That suggests Williams will face strong competition for a starting spot as he arrives mid-season, but those at Liverpool will have discussed game time with his new club.

Next up for Port Vale is the visit of Wycombe in the league on Saturday, with the two sides level on points in the third tier.

Good luck, Rhys.