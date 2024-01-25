Liverpool have confirmed ticket details for next month’s League Cup final at Wembley, with 32,196 allocated to Reds supporters.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side booked their place in the showpiece with a 3-2 aggregate victory over Fulham in the semi-final, with a 1-1 draw coming against the Lilywhites in the second leg at Craven Cottage.

It sets up a repeat of the two domestic cup finals in 2022, with Chelsea also securing their spot after completing a 6-2 aggregate thrashing of Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

The final will take place on Sunday, February 25 at 4.30pm (GMT) and ticket details for the big one have now been confirmed.

The Reds have been allocated the east stand for this year’s contest, having taken up the opposing west stand for all three trips to Wembley in 2022.

Liverpool have been handed 32,196 tickets for the final, with purchasing taking place online via a queueing system.

Three sales are planned for the contest, with a fourth scheduled if tickets still remain beyond those.

Ticket Prices

Prices

Adults

Level Two (seat only) – £150

Level Two (seat only) – £125

Category one – £108

Category two – £97

Category three – £76

Category four – £58

Category five – £41

17 to 21-year-olds

Level Two (seat only) – £112.50

Level Two (seat only) – £93.75

Category one – £81

Category two – £72.75

Category three – £57

Category four – £43.50

Category five – £30.75

65 or overs/16 and under

Level Two (seat only) – £75

Level Two (seat only) – £62.50

Category one – £54

Category two – £48.50

Category three – £38

Category four – £29

Category five – £20.50

Dates of sales

First sale: 2pm (GMT), February 1 – Priority rights holders

Second sale: 8.15am, February 5 – Season ticket holders and members who have attended at least four League Cup games this season

Third sale: 8.15am, February 9 – Supporters successful in the ballot who have attended at least three League Cup games this season.

Ballot registration is open from 11am on January 29 until 8am on February 1.

Fourth sale: February 12 – If tickets remain, supporters unsuccessful in the ballot and on waiting list will be notified

Other details

Disabled season ticket holders and members

Visit the accessibility hub for full sale details.

Seasonal hospitality members

Seasonal hospitality members will be emailed with details on how to apply for tickets.

Hospitality

Fans can also guarantee their ticket by purchasing a Club Wembley membership. For more details visit Club Wembley.

Look out for the chance to win Carabao Cup Final tickets on This Is Anfield soon!

When did we last win the League Cup?

The Reds lifted the trophy as part of a domestic double in the 2021/22 season that included three trips to Wembley.

It required penalties from all 11 players on the pitch to separate the sides on penalties, with Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga missing the final spot-kick of the shootout to hand Liverpool the trophy.