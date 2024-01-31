Liverpool documentary NOT reason for Jurgen Klopp resigning

Jurgen Klopp‘s decision to step down from his role as Liverpool manager is NOT related to the filming of a documentary about the club.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that the German’s final season in charge will be the subject of a multi-episodic production from Lorton Entertainment, the company behind highly regarded films on both Steven Gerrard and Diego Maradona.

That this news comes hot on the heels of Klopp revealing he will leave Anfield at the end of the campaign and his previous stance on behind-the-scenes content has led to speculation that the two might be linked.

But This Is Anfield understands such suggestions are well wide of the mark and the filming is in no way responsible for his decision.

Back in 2019, the manager responded negatively to a dressing room clip of opposite number Jesse Marsch that emerged on social media following RB Salzburg’s 4-3 defeat at Anfield.

He said: “If LFCTV had put out a video of me in that situation, I would leave the club. That’s the truth and that’s all I will say about that.”

However, his stance has clearly softened since, as evidenced by his quotes being used in the press release to launch the project.

Klopp said: “With this being my final season I thought we should provide a rare opportunity for viewers to have more of an inside look at what makes this club so special: its people, from our fans to our players and those who work so hard behind the scenes, constantly in pursuit of success for Liverpool Football Club.

“Thanks to this new documentary series, viewers will be able to see what I see every day at this great club, and understand those amazing people more.”

Importantly, too, Liverpool state that filming “will subtly capture the team in areas agreed by the manager and players, without encroaching on private spaces.”

With Klopp and his team fighting for trophies on four separate fronts, Liverpool will be hoping the documentary has a glorious end.