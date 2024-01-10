Jurgen Klopp will, again, be without 10 senior players as his side host Fulham in the League Cup semi-final first leg, with Trent Alexander-Arnold the latest injury casualty.

The Reds enjoyed further cup success over the weekend, with an enjoyable 2-0 win over Arsenal on their home soil securing their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Attention now turns to fellow Premier League side Fulham, with the two battling it out over two legs for a place in the League Cup final on February 25.

Klopp has plenty to consider when it comes to injuries and absences, though he is to be boosted by the return of his captain.

Assistant manager Pep Lijnders offered a full update on Tuesday, and here is who is available and who has been ruled out against the Cottagers:

Sadly, Alexander-Arnold added his name to the injury list with a “little tear in the lateral ligament of his knee,” which will keep him out for “probably three weeks.”

That will be up to five games out for the vice-captain, who has been a figure of consistency of late – and his absence is set to see Conor Bradley step up to the plate.

To break up some of the bad news, Virgil van Dijk “will be back in the squad” after a bout of illness, something which made him look “like sh*t,” in the words of Klopp.

Dominik Szoboszlai will take no part in Wednesday’s proceedings with a hamstring injury, though Lijnders said he is “not far away” from a return.

The rest of Liverpool’s absences remain as they were from Sunday, with Mohamed Salah (AFCON and Wataru Endo (Asian Cup) both on international duty.

Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas are progressing and are expected to be back in training at “the end of this month,” while Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic have a timeline of February for their full training returns.

One piece of team news you can lock in is that Caoimhin Kelleher will start in goal, with this confirmed by Lijnders.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Fulham

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Phillips*, Bradley, Chambers, Beck*

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Elliott, Clark, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Nunez, Jota, Gakpo, Diaz, Gordon

* Players back from loan – if they play, will not be able to go back on loan