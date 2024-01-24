The big news is that Andy Robertson is available for the trip to Fulham, in one of two pieces of good injury news, though Jurgen Klopp will still be without nine senior players.

A place in the League Cup final is on the line as the Reds travel to Craven Cottage for the second leg of their semi-final tie.

A 2-1 win at Anfield in the first leg puts Klopp’s side in a healthy position heading into Wednesday’s contest, though there will be no expectation that it will be enough to see them through.

Liverpool will be up against a side vying for a place in a cup final for the first time since 2009/10, and they have been handed a number of injury boosts ahead of the clash.

Here is who is and who is not available for Klopp:

Big news! Robertson has been cleared to take his place in the matchday squad for the first time since the trip to Brighton in October.

He will not start but it is a welcome return for the left-back, who now “has to get fit with proper team training,” in the words of assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders.

Curtis Jones is also available after a hamstring scare at Bournemouth, with the midfielder said to have “made the right decision” to withdraw on Sunday after feeling tension in his muscle.

Klopp will still be without both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai, but the hope is both will be ready for Sunday’s FA Cup clash against Norwich.

As for Kostas Tsimikas, Lijnders explained that “he needs probably two more weeks” before he can return to full training, which will take him to mid-February.

Mohamed Salah will be back on English soil but will take no part as he recovers from a hamstring injury sustained at AFCON, his only hope of returning to the tournament will be if Egypt make it to the final.

Finally, Thiago, Ben Doak, Stefan Bajcetic and Joel Matip all remain sidelined to see Klopp without nine first-team players for this fixture – though injuries do, thankfully, appear to be easing.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Fulham

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Bradley, Beck

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Elliott, Clark, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Nunez, Jota, Gakpo, Diaz, Gordon