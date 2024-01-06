Liverpool have been busy recalling players from loan, but this time they have agreed a deal to see Marcelo Pitaluga follow in the footsteps of another Liverpool goalkeeper.

The Reds’ loan moves so far this season have left a lot to be desired, four players have been recalled early, but the hope is that this latest one will prove a success.

Pitaluga is an ever-present in first-team training, working alongside his national compatriot Alisson, plus coaches John Achterberg, Jack Robinson and Claudio Taffarel.

The 21-year-old has featured in a matchday squad for Jurgen Klopp on seven occasions, but the hope is now he will play a more prominent role on the pitch after joining St Patrick’s Athletic.

The loan to St Pat’s will be the second of Pitagluga’s young career, having spent time with eighth-tier club Macclesfield in the 2022/23 season.

The young Brazilian follows in the footsteps of fellow Reds ‘keeper Vitezslav Jaros, who excelled for the Irish side in 2021, winning the FAI Cup – and Liverpool will be hoping for similar results.

Their league season only gets underway in February, but St Pat’s are involved in the Leinster Senior Cup this month, which could offer Pitaluga an early chance to make an impression.

Though, it is interesting to note that neither Liverpool nor St Pat’s have clarified if the loan runs until the end of the Reds’ season in May, or St Pat’s in November.

If he stayed until the end of their season, he, of course, would miss out on pre-season with Liverpool – though one could argue consistent game time may be more beneficial.

“It feels amazing to have joined St Pat’s, it’s going to be a really big season and I can’t wait,” Pitaglua told St Pat’s after the loan was made official.

The young goalkeeper signed a new deal with Liverpool before making the second loan move of his career.