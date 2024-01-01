Liverpool begin the New Year with the visit of Newcastle, a side they have had plenty of joy against in the last few years.

There has been only one goalless draw in the last 75 league clashes (and 80 in all competitions). That came in December 2020 at St. James’ Park.

Liverpool have scored more than once in 15 of the last 17 league meetings at Anfield.

Positive record

Liverpool are aiming to record their fifth league double over Newcastle in the last six seasons and their third in succession.

They have won 34 and lost 11 of the 57 Premier League meetings, while at Anfield in that period they have won 22 with only one defeat.

The Reds have gained 114 points against the Geordies in the Premier League era, only against West Ham have they garnered more (115).

Liverpool have scored in 27 consecutive home matches against the Geordies – a Premier League record run, while they have found the net in 40 of the last 41 at Anfield in the top-flight.

The Reds have scored 115 goals against Newcastle – more than against any other team in the Premier League era.

Fortress Anfield

At the halfway point of this league campaign, the Reds are 13 points better off than at this stage of last season.

The last times they had accrued more than 41 points after 19 games they went on to lift the title in 2019/20.

The defeat by Leeds in October 2022 is Liverpool’s only loss in their past 51 Premier League home fixtures, while that is their only home loss in the top flight in front of fans in the last 106 matches played.

They are undefeated in the last 21 league games at Anfield.

Milestones up for grabs

Liverpool need three goals to record 200 in the league at Anfield in this fixture.

Alisson is in line to play the 250th game of his Liverpool career in league and cup. He has one goal and 108 clean sheets.

Mohamed Salah needs one goal to record 150 for his club in the league and will become the fifth Reds player in history to achieve the feat.

Luis Diaz could make the 50th start of his Liverpool career in all competitions.

Harvey Elliott’s next start will be his 50th for Liverpool in all competitions.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 16, Jota 9, Nunez 8, Gakpo 7, Diaz 5, Szoboszlai 4, Alexander-Arnold 2, Endo 2, Gravenberch 2, Jones 2, Elliott 1, Mac Allister 1, Quansah 1, Robertson 1, van Dijk 1, own goals 4

Newcastle: Isak 10, Wilson 7, Gordon 6, Almiron 5, Burn 3, Joelinton 3, S. Longstaff 3, Barnes 1, Botman 1, Bruno Guimaraes 1, Hall 1, Lascelles 1, Miley 1, Murphy 1, Schar 1, Tonali 1, Willock 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).