Luis Diaz was the star of the show and defenders also impressed in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at Fulham, as they reached the Carabao Cup final.

The Reds took a 2-1 lead with them to Craven Cottage on Wednesday evening, with a place in the final against Chelsea next month up for grabs.

Diaz opened the scoring, squeezing a deflected shot past Bernd Leno, but Issa Diop’s equaliser made for a nervy finale late on.

Liverpool held on, however, as yet another trip to Wembley awaits them on February 25, once again facing Chelsea in a domestic cup final.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, the Evening Standard, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Up first in the average ratings for Liverpool is Diaz (8.3), as he found the net and caused Fulham‘s defence constant problems.

The Colombian has looked in good form again in recent weeks, having really struggled earlier in the campaign, and he was a difference-maker at Craven Cottage.

Ian Doyle of the Echo hailed an “excellent second half with work-rate and willingness to run and keep the ball,” and he proved to be a “threat” throughout.

Meanwhile, the Evening Standard‘s Dom Smith thought that Diaz was “alert and up for it from the off,” never letting up.

Virgil van Dijk (7.6) comes in second place after another impressive performance – one that is now simply par for the course with him.

The Liverpool captain was immaculate in almost everything he did, with TIA’s Mark Delgado describing him as “imperious in the first 45 minutes.”

Completing the top three is Joe Gomez (7.3), who is enjoying such a brilliant run of form, excelling at left-back.

Doyle lauded the 26-year-old because he “worked so well alongside Van Dijk in helping shut down Fulham attacks from the right,” but that elusive first-ever career goal continues to evade him!

The most disappointing performer on the night was Cody Gakpo (5.6), who didn’t get into the game as much as those around him, leading Delgado to say that “far, far more” is required from him.