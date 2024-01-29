Jurgen Klopp‘s attack stood out for Liverpool in their 5-2 victory at home to Norwich, but Conor Bradley was also among the pick of the bunch.

The Reds cruised into the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon, keeping their hopes of a quadruple alive.

Goals from Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez put Jurgen Klopp‘s side 2-1 up at half-time, before Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch also found the net.

It was an emotional occasion after Klopp confirmed he would be stepping down as manager this summer, and Liverpool’s players certainly performed for their boss.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Conor Bradley (8.4) stood out as the best player at Anfield, as he continues to showcase his immense potential.

The 20-year-old assisted Nunez and Gravenberch for their goals and his all-round quality shone through, almost making us forget about Trent Alexander-Arnold!

Ian Doyle of the Echo hailed Bradley’s “superb work to create the second goal and then assist the fifth,” also saying he displayed “impressive energy.”

TIA’s Henry Jackson thought that the right-back’s “direct style was always a threat for Liverpool.”

Curtis Jones (7.8) is enjoying an excellent run of form and he received the joint-second highest score on the day, alongside Jota (7.8).

GOAL’s Peter McVitie lauded an “unbelievable pass” to Jones’ Portuguese team-mate at one point, and FotMob confirmed that he completed a huge 94 percent of his passes.

Meanwhile, Jota produced a “relentless performance,” according to Doyle, even though his shooting became “increasingly ambitious.”

Nunez (7.7) was next up, following another goal to add to his collection, and McVitie felt he was “a big threat all the way through.”

Fellow attacker Cody Gakpo (5.9) got the worst rating, however, with Jackson saying there was a “combination of good and bad thrown in.”