Liverpool are considering their options as they aim to add to Jurgen Klopp‘s midfield ranks in the summer, with a 22-year-old Dane among those tracked.

Last summer was entirely spent revamping Klopp’s engine room, with the signings of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch ensuring that was a success.

The difference in Liverpool’s midfield from last season to this is night and day, as where it was their main weakness in 2022/23, it is arguably their biggest strength now.

But there could be more change in the middle of the park in 2024, not least due to the expected departure of Thiago on a free transfer.

Thiago‘s contract is due to expire of the end of the season and, having yet to feature this term due to an ongoing injury problem, he is unlikely to be offered an extension.

Liverpool are monitoring a number of potential targets, then, including Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup.

That is according to the Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst, who has explained that “scouts [will] continue to assess the development” of the 22-year-old this season.

Frendrup only joined Genoa from Brondby in 2022, but has impressed onlookers with his energy, tenacity and versatility – with Serie A’s official channels labelling him the league’s “best ball-winner.”

Per FBref, he is in the 99th percentile for tackles across Europe’s top five leagues over the last year, averaging four per 90, but the 11th percentile for passes attempted.

He is able to play in a variety of midfield roles as well as at both right-back and left-back, but has most often been used as a box-to-box midfielder in Italy.

Gorst explains that “a deal is unlikely to be done in January,” while interestingly, “his non-homegrown status is considered a drawback at this stage.”

Liverpool named six homegrown players in their Premier League squad for the current campaign, and only 22 senior players in total.

That homegrown group included both Vitezslav Jaros and Paul Glatzel, with the academy duo likely to depart at the end of the season to reduce the group further.

While Fabio Carvalho, Tyler Morton, Owen Beck and Marcelo Pitaluga will all be eligible as homegrown players from next season, there is no guarantee any of those players will stay to be registered.

The club’s recruitment staff may, therefore, be required to place a premium on homegrown-eligible talent, which would explain any reluctance to pursue Frendrup.

But the Denmark international remains an interesting candidate, and certainly one to watch ahead of the summer window.

This Is Anfield understands that Fluminense midfielder Andre is no longer a target.