Liverpool Women are currently in a tightly contested battle for a top four spot, and with six home games remaining this season, supporters have been handed quite the deal!

Matt Beard’s side consolidated their place in the Women’s Super League last season with 23 points across 22 games, a tally they have almost matched after only 10 games this time around.

The Reds have amassed 18 points to sit fifth in the table, they only sit behind fourth-placed Man United due to goal difference – setting up a huge final push.

Liverpool return to WSL action on January 21 at Man City before hosting their first home game of the year against Arsenal (January 28), which makes for a tough start to 2024.

But with a strong home league record at Prenton Park so far this campaign – three wins and one draw – the club are eager to bolster the home support with half-season tickets.

Fans will be able to enjoy every WSL home game, plus any potential home draws in the FA Cup, for the remainder of the season with a half-season ticket – the current games include:

Arsenal – WSL – Sunday, Jan 28, 4.30pm (GMT)

– WSL – Sunday, Jan 28, 4.30pm (GMT) Tottenham – WSL – Sunday, Feb 4, 2pm

– WSL – Sunday, Feb 4, 2pm West Ham – WSL – Sunday, Mar 17, 2pm

– WSL – Sunday, Mar 17, 2pm Man City – WSL – Sunday, Mar 31, 2pm

– WSL – Sunday, Mar 31, 2pm Chelsea – WSL – Sunday, April 28, 2pm

– WSL – Sunday, April 28, 2pm Man United – WSL – Sunday, May 5, 2pm

Prices for adults are just £30, with juniors and over 65s priced at £17.50.

If you’re planning on bringing the kids, an adult plus child ticket is just £37.50, while a full family ticket for two adults and two kids is just £70.

Liverpool will host Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham, Man City, Chelsea and Man United between now and the end of the season, and home support could prove crucial to where the Reds finish in the table.

A huge few months await for Beard’s side, so let’s make sure Prenton Park remains a fortress for the rest of the campaign!

* You can purchase your half-season ticket for LFC Women here!