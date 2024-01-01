Liverpool made hard of work of it but, in the end, Anfield could celebrate Liverpool beating Newcastle 4-2 in the Premier League.

Supporters around Anfield celebrated by waving their soaking scarves around their head to Allez Allez Allez. They had been put through the mill by the Reds, but ultimately went home happy.

A great second-half display from Mo Salah saw him leave for AFCON on a positive note, and supporters sang his praises after the match.

The Egyptian’s performance was one of just several talking points for fans online.

“Phenomenal” from Mo, but he’s off to AFCON

Mo Salah's parting gift before jetting off to AFCON: his most complete performance of the season. Two goals, an assist, and could have had many more. If – and a big if – they can get to his return date still top of the league, they're favourites. #LFC ? — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) January 1, 2024

That pass from Mo Salah is absolutely outrageous isn’t it? Pure wizardry. — Rob Jones (@RobJonesSport) January 1, 2024

A world class pass from Salah there ? This is more like it — Joshua Wilkins (@Wilkins33) January 1, 2024

Penalty miss aside, Mo Salah has been absolutely phenomenal tonight. — LFC Stats (@LFCData) January 1, 2024

The day Salah leaves Liverpool, Ima cry… what a player. The best we've seen. #LIVNEW #LFC — Tee ??? (@TheTwelfthM4N) January 1, 2024

Salah now leads the team in goals, big goals, assists, big assists, big chances created and now hockey assists too — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) January 1, 2024

what the hell are we meant to do when mo goes to afcon — sister laura (@lauraw97_) January 1, 2024

Mohamed Salah is levels ahead of everyone in this league, he will be a massive loss while he’s at AFCON. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) January 1, 2024

How much we are going to miss salah now when he goes for a month…. — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) January 1, 2024

Klopp’s subs do the trick, again

Subs keep delivering goals and assists, week after week. GAKPO!! — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) January 1, 2024

Is Klopp the biggest genius of substitutions ever or is he just awful at picking the starting team ? Amazing how often subs have changed games for Liverpool. — Al Swear Engine (@KeppelMark) January 1, 2024

absolutely spot on by klopp with the subs tonight, unreal changes — ? ?? (@JackNW__) January 1, 2024

Again, this is why Klopp is the manager and I’m watching at home I questioned the Diaz sub because he was playing really well, but what a masterstroke those Klopp changes have been — Adam Patel (@AdamPatel4545) January 1, 2024

Klopp has made terrific subs. Jota assist and won the penalty and Gakpo scored. — LFC_Matt6 (@MatthiasCamill7) January 1, 2024

Top of the league

Thought Jones was brilliant there. Hope Macallister slots in where Endo has left it as well because he’s been superb the last month. — AK (@Kearnsy1906) January 1, 2024

“Nerve wrecking. Got there in the end.” – John Gardner on Facebook.

I don’t know how you summarise that other than to say it was wild, absolute nuts. Ton of effort, but it took the changes to put it away. I know one thing, Dan Burn will be seeing Mo in his nightmares for weeks to come. Up the soaking Reds. ??? — CHANT LFC (@ChantLFC) January 1, 2024

The most ridiculous of matches. 7.3 xG

15 shots on target

9 big chances And it was close. Up the ridiculous Reds. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) January 1, 2024

Lots of excellent performances. Utterly dominant. A bit too emotional in first half in final third when it came to the final moments. I thought Diaz, Jones, Endo, Trent, Konate and obviously Salah second half were great. https://t.co/bXAZP1986I — Red (@TaintlessRed) January 1, 2024

“Only one analogy for that – rollercoaster ride. Top still, 3pts clear is really all that matters. Somehow, someway, this team digs deep & that’s all I can ask. Crowd were good tonight, all night.” – Kloppleganger in the comments.

What if that Trent strike had gone in?!

There isn’t a better footballer technically in the world than Trent. I didn’t even flinch with that shot, I’m not shocked he can do that, you know? — The Kop Watch (@TheKopWatch) January 1, 2024

The fact that Trent even thought about that let alone got it on target is actually insane — Juice (@swaggypTO) January 1, 2024

If Trent had scored that, that could’ve possibly been one of the best goals I’ve ever seen easily top 10 — 27 (@Kee__P) January 1, 2024

Trent getting closer to scoring there than what Nunez did in a 1v1. #LFC — Daniel Fawcett (@DanTheManF1) January 1, 2024

Trent A A is the first player who is more deadly outside the box than inside — Martin ?? (@officialSlader) January 1, 2024

Big decisions right, but not everyone pleased with the referee

Very Greater Manchester refereeing there second half of the first half. Believe there is a lot of Greater Manchester on commentary as well. Best to take no notice of the latter. — Neil Atkinson (@Knox_Harrington) January 1, 2024

Alexander-Arnold is booked for kicking the ball away. Fair to say Anthony Taylor has lost control of this game now. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) January 1, 2024

Mike Dean backing Taylor’s non-booking of Joelinton because he played advantage and didn’t technically stop an attack is some of the most baffling logic I’ve heard. It was genuinely funny. — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) January 1, 2024

“Any 3 pts against 12 men, is a great result, but let’s be honest, we should have had 10.” – Jason Rowlands on Facebook.

Can’t blame Taylor for not putting the ball in the net. Salah and another of his shite pen’s and that fucking pest up front. Still think we will click in the second half. But our missing of big chances could kill us this year. — AK (@Kearnsy1906) January 1, 2024

Joelinton not being booked is, yet again, appalling officiating. #lfc — David Phillips (@lovefutebol) January 1, 2024

The referee’s performance will clearly be the subject of much chatter here but the simple fact is Liverpool have had enough chances to make it all immaterial. The game should be over and the fact it isn’t is on Liverpool’s profligacy. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) January 1, 2024

