★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
LFC WINTER SALE

UP TO 70% OFF!

SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, January 1, 2024: Mohamed Salah celebrates his goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Mo Salah “phenomenal” as “genius” Jurgen Klopp subs “keep delivering”

Liverpool made hard of work of it but, in the end, Anfield could celebrate Liverpool beating Newcastle 4-2 in the Premier League.

Supporters around Anfield celebrated by waving their soaking scarves around their head to Allez Allez Allez. They had been put through the mill by the Reds, but ultimately went home happy.

A great second-half display from Mo Salah saw him leave for AFCON on a positive note, and supporters sang his praises after the match.

The Egyptian’s performance was one of just several talking points for fans online.

 

“Phenomenal” from Mo, but he’s off to AFCON

 

Klopp’s subs do the trick, again

 

Top of the league

“Nerve wrecking. Got there in the end.” – John Gardner on Facebook.

“Only one analogy for that – rollercoaster ride. Top still, 3pts clear is really all that matters. Somehow, someway, this team digs deep & that’s all I can ask. Crowd were good tonight, all night.” – Kloppleganger in the comments.

 

What if that Trent strike had gone in?!

 

Big decisions right, but not everyone pleased with the referee

“Any 3 pts against 12 men, is a great result, but let’s be honest, we should have had 10.” – Jason Rowlands on Facebook.

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024