Tuesday brought us some positive injury news, as well as stories of youngsters potentially moving in and out of the club.

Robertson returns

This will be a sight for sore eyes!

Andy Robertson has been declared fit and will travel with the squad for Wednesday night’s League Cup clash with Fulham.

The left-back has been sidelined since October due to the dislocated collar bone he sustained while on international duty with Scotland.

Pepijn Lijnders declared during his pre-match press conference that Robertson “will travel” to Craven Cottage, adding that the Scotland skipper joked on Tuesday morning about having his tracksuit with him in training.

The 29-year-old has not featured for the Reds since the 2-2 draw away to Brighton over three months ago, and the subsequent injury to deputy Kostas Tsimikas has left the squad short at the back.

Whether he features against the Lilywhites remains to be seen, but it is great to be able to welcome him back into the fold!

Lijnders also revealed that both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai are nearing returns, but Fulham will come too soon for those two.

3 things today: Teenager linked & Gomez goal wait

There have been more reports of interest in 19-year-old midfielder Bilal El Khannouss, who is also said to be wanted by Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen

Pepijn Lijnders has hailed the impact of Liverpool’s forwards in the absence of Mohamed Salah, citing Diogo Jota‘s “angry mood” as a catalyst

Joe Gomez has explained why he believes he is yet to register a professional goal, it feels like it’s coming soon

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool are surprisingly said to be in talks about filming a behind-the-scenes documentary, despite Jurgen Klopp‘s previous veto

Paul Tierney has been appointed VAR for next week’s clash with Chelsea, he might as well get himself a season ticket at this point

The Reds could reportedly sell Mateusz Musialowski this month, with interest coming from the Championship

Latest chat from elsewhere

West Ham have agreed to take Kalvin Phillips on loan for the rest of the season, a truly bizarre signing for Man City (Sky Sports)

Arsenal are optimistic that Declan Rice has avoided a hamstring injury, with the visit of Liverpool just around the corner (Evening Standard)

Tottenham are reportedly ‘scouting’ four midfielders, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg said to be seeking a move elsewhere this month (football.london)

Video of the day and match of the night

Lijnders was having none of the suggestions that Salah isn’t committed to his country at AFCON, check out the clip below to see why!

All eyes are on Stamford Bridge this evening as we get set to discover who will await the winner of our trip to Fulham in next month’s League Cup final.

Middlesbrough hold a 1-0 advantage over Chelsea, but could we be heading for a repeat of the 2022 showpiece?

Watch it all unfold on Sky Sports Main Event, kick-off is at 8pm (GMT).