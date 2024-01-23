Days after he overlooked a studs-up challenge on Luis Diaz, Paul Tierney has been appointed referee for Liverpool’s next Premier League game against Chelsea.

While the end result was an overwhelming positive for Liverpool, there were two questionable moments during their 4-0 win at Bournemouth on Sunday.

First, Cherries winger Justin Kluivert lunged into a studs-up challenge on Diaz which forced Virgil van Dijk to stop play, while later Diogo Jota was denied a clear penalty shout.

It was later explained that Kluivert’s tackle was deemed ‘reckless’, and not ‘dangerous’, therefore warranting only a yellow card with VAR unable to intervene.

No explanation was given for ignoring a clear trip on Jota on the edge of the penalty area, while the reasoning for not calling back the foul on Diaz was widely panned.

There was no surprise when it emerged that Tierney was VAR for that game, and now the 43-year-old will referee Liverpool vs. Chelsea on January 31.

It comes amid ongoing frustration over his officiating – not only in Liverpool fixtures – while Jurgen Klopp highlighted issues with the referee last season.

Tierney was responsible at Stockley Park when Everton and Aston Villa sang “VAR is fucking shit” in unison during a four-minute delay to check an offside earlier this month.

From Wigan, Greater Manchester, Tierney will referee his third Reds game in this season’s Premier League, with only Chris Kavanagh (four) appointed for more so far.

Simon Hooper, Anthony Taylor and Andy Madley, who was in charge at Dean Court on Sunday, have also refereed three Liverpool fixtures each.

Madley is fourth official for the Anfield clash at the end of the month, with James Mainwaring and Scott Ledger linesmen and John Brooks on VAR assisted by Sian-Massey Ellis.

Before the visit of Chelsea, Liverpool have two cup games to focus on, starting with the Carabao Cup semi-final decider at Fulham on Wednesday night.