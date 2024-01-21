Jurgen Klopp provided positive updates on Mo Salah and Curtis Jones‘ injuries, while also praising multiple players after Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth.

Here are five key points from the manager’s post-match press conference…

Curtis Jones “felt a little” his hamstring

The only downside to the afternoon was seeing Jones head down the tunnel but, thankfully, Klopp doesn’t think his hamstring problem will be too much of a problem.

“We all hope [it’s OK], and Curtis as well, Klopp said. “He felt a little bit, he had last week already a little bit but then nothing was there.

“Curtis, the very experienced player, thought ‘It’s 3-0, why should I risk it?’ – I hope that’s exactly how it was.”

What changed in the second half?

The boss gave a nice explanation of how he changed things at the break to help the Reds.

“We had the opposite of a good start, we put ourselves under pressure with the first ball pretty much,” he began.

“Half time, we had two or three situations where we showed the boys how it should look, and it helped a little bit with the position change of the front three.

“But, in general, we showed them where the spaces are, where we could play, and how important it is that we push up to win the ball high.”

Klopp thanks reporter for mentioning Alexis Mac Allister

After thanking a reporter for mentioning Mac Allister’s good first-half performance, Klopp described the Argentine as “absolutely exceptional.”

He then added: “He’s a really good fotoballer, let me say it like that and he did defensively the job. And, offensively, he is anyway a super important player for us – super calm on the ball.

“All the good things in the first half already happened, with him. Really happy.”

Mo Salah is coming home

Klopp confirmed that it is “the plan” for Salah to undergo rehabilitation from his hamstring injury on Merseyside.

“It makes sense that he is doing the rehab with us or with our people, and that’s the plan,” the German said.

“If that’s now written in stone already, I don’t know. I think he will be back.

“I’m not a doctor, [but] I would say if he’s fit before [the final], if Egypt qualify the final, then probably yes (he will go back to AFCON).”

More praise for Conor Bradley

The Northern Ireland international once again demonstrated credentials to become a great player for Liverpool.

Klopp praised Bradley, saying: “Pretty good, really really god. Very impressive. I can say exactly the same as what I said [after Fulham].

“Wonderful kid and a real hard worker and a good football and he is a defender and he can attack.

“He could have scored, probably should have scored a header.”

* Remember to subscribe to This Is Anfield on YouTube to watch every LFC press conference in full.