Having returned from RB Leipzig, Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho is set for another loan move, with one surprise club reported as an option.

Carvalho spent the first half of the season on loan at RB Leipzig, but his season-long loan spell was cut short due to a lack of game time.

The 21-year-old is now back at Liverpool but could soon be set for another move in the January transfer window.

Not 24 hours had passed after the Reds confirmed his return, before journalist Fabrizio Romano linked him with another move away. The reporter said the youngster will ‘not be staying’ and “several clubs want him, including Southampton.”

A move to the Championship club would come as a slight surprise, given Carvalho has spent the first half of the season in the Champions League, albeit as a squad player.

Playing the second half of the campaign with at Southampton could well be of benefit, though, as he would likely go straight into the first team.

Romano said this was important, adding: “Liverpool want game time assurances as Carvalho is part of the club’s future plans.”

Leicester, who currently sit top of the Championship, also reportedly “want to sign” the attacker, according to Sky Sports.

After starting brightly last season, Carvalho faded from the first team and was sent to the Bundesliga in the summer. However, his stint there was unsuccessful, playing just over 360 minutes across 15 appearances.

RB Leipzig’s recent signing of Eljif Elmas, who plays in a similar position, appeared to be the nail in the coffin of Carvalho’s time in Germany.

?? EXCL: Fabio Carvalho will leave Liverpool on loan in January, not staying after being recalled back Leipzig loan. ?? Understand several clubs want him, including Southampton. #SaintsFC Liverpool want game time assurances as Carvalho is part of the clubs future plans. pic.twitter.com/fTZEJVwAOz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 31, 2023

Sporting director at RB Leipzig, Rouven Schroder, told the club’s official website: “Fabio was able to quickly integrate himself here, but both parties had expected more from his time here – especially Fabio in terms of his playing time.

“Due to the quality and competition within our squad at his position, we are unable to guarantee this for him. We held several discussions over the last days and in the end, decided to end his loan early.

“We would like to thank Fabio for his efforts at RBL and wish him all the best for the future.”

It will be interesting to see how Jurgen Klopp decides to reintegrate him into the squad, or not, during his time between loan spells.