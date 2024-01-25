The discourse around Mo Salah‘s injury recovery continued as Jurgen Klopp held his pre-Norwich press conference.

A strong statement from Salah’s agent

Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has come out in support of his Egyptian client after, earlier in the day, Klopp sent a similar message.

In recent days, Liverpool’s No. 11 has been criticised for Egypt and Liverpool’s decision to rehabilitate him on Merseyside, instead of in the Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The same individuals and ‘influencers’ who get weak in the knees when they happen to bump into Mohamed in person and beg for ‘follows’ or selfies, tried to capitalise on an unfortunate injury and questioned Mohamed’s commitment to his country. They did this looking for fame,… — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) January 25, 2024

The agent said that some of these critics only did it “looking for fame, clicks and likes.”

In his tirade on X, he took aim at influencers who “tried to capitalise on an unfortunate injury and questioned Mohamed’s commitment to his country.”

Shortly before Abbas’ statement, Salah reinforced on Instagram that he “will do everything possible to be ready as soon as possible and return to the national team as agreed from the beginning.”

Trent not in team training

There was positive news on the injury front, as Klopp updated us on the Liverpool’s absentees, but fans may have to wait a little longer to see Trent Alexander-Arnold back in action.

The boss said Andy Robertson is “physically ready” to play and is “completely in a normal team training schedule.”

Similar was said of Dominik Szoboszlai, who will be back in full training from Friday.

Alexander-Arnold, however, is slightly behind the others in his recovery and is “not even in parts of team training yet.”

It looks more likely we’ll see the No. 66 back in the squad at some point next week, while Robertson and Szoboszlai could well make the matchday squad against Norwich.

