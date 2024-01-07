Liverpool will begin their quest for FA Cup glory with one of the toughest possible tests away to Arsenal. Here’s how you can watch online and on your television.

The Reds are heading down south for the third-round clash, where they will be hoping to start their journey to regaining the trophy they won back in 2022.

It is the second of three meetings with the Gunners in the space of six weeks, a number that will rise even higher should the sides draw and force a replay.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (GMT) – or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 3.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 8.30pm in Dubai and 7.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Arsenal vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BBC One, which is available to live stream on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

Live audio commentary of Arsenal vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Arsenal vs. Liverpool is being shown live on ESPN+ in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Arsenal vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sportsnet in Canada, which is available to live stream with Sportsnet Now here.

Worldwide

