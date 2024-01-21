Liverpool are back from their winter break and their return takes them to the south coast to meet Bournemouth. Here’s how to watch online and on TV.

After enjoying a 10-day break between games, Jurgen Klopp‘s side are back in action as they look to remain at the top of the Premier League table.

Twelfth-placed Bournemouth are the hosts, they are a side Klopp has recorded 11 victories over but he will not be taking anything for granted after witnessing a 1-0 defeat here last season.

The Reds will need to quickly blow the cobwebs away if they are to return to Merseyside with all three points. Into these, Reds.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (GMT) – or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 3.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 8.30pm in Dubai and 7.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBC Sports 4K, USA Network and Telemundo in the US, which are available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Canada Viewers

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the fuboTV in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Worldwide

