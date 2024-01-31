Liverpool return to Premier League action against Chelsea on Wednesday night as they look to consolidate their place at the top of the table, here’s how you can tune in.

The Reds are coming off the back of wins in both domestic cups and have a perfect league record so far in 2024.

Mid-table Chelsea are the visitors for the midweek clash, with their form having improved with six straight wins prior to the 0-0 FA Cup draw with Aston Villa over the weekend.

Another huge Anfield night awaits. Just win, Liverpool!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 8.15pm (GMT) – or 3.15pm in New York, 12.15pm in Los Angeles, 7.15am (Thursday) in Sydney, 12.15am (Thursday) in Dubai and 11.15pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Chelsea is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Chelsea and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Chelsea is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Chelsea and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Chelsea is being shown live on the fuboTV in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Chelsea and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Chelsea and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

You can follow all of today’s action and the whole of the 2023/24 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.