In some ways this now feels like a countdown of our time left with Jurgen Klopp, but make no mistake, the month of February is another huge one for Liverpool.

For much of January, we were all blissfully unaware of the ticking time bomb that was set to alter the way we not only see the current season but what comes next.

Klopp’s side remain in all four competitions, and as talk grew of Liverpool’s chances in each, the manager let us all know that this would be his last campaign at Anfield.

It is still hard to stomach, but we must live in the moment as best we can, and the month of February offers plenty of opportunities to do just that with big games in the league and a final to win.

The transfer window came and went without any incomings, but here’s what to expect in the coming month.

February 4 – Arsenal (A)

The month kicks off with a trip to the Emirates, not long after we were there last – and we certainly wouldn’t mind a repeat of the FA Cup result!

There are just four days between this clash and the visit of Chelsea earlier in the week, making for two huge games in quick succession.

The Reds have a strong record away from home, and at the time of writing, it’s the best in the division – no better time to maintain that, is there?

February 10 – Burnley (H)

It’s then back to Anfield less than a week later for a rare Saturday 3pm kickoff, which could mark the return of Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian’s recovery from a hamstring injury was only said to give him a chance at featuring at the AFCON final (Feb 11) had Egypt qualified, and that suggests a comeback could be possible here.

Klopp will hope he does not need to rush the No. 11 back, so a place on the bench is something we could expect to see.

February 17 – Brentford (A)

Thomas Frank – whose name will no doubt make lists of who can replace Klopp – will be the host for one last time against the German, who has always been full of praise for the Bees.

It was more than a year ago since we last made the trip to the Brentford Community Stadium, and while they are not as prolific as they have been in previous years, the return of Ivan Toney has given them a timely boost.

The Reds won 3-0 in the reverse fixture back in November.

February 23 – Europa League Last 16 draw

The day after the play-off rounds conclude, Liverpool will discover their fate in the last 16 at 11am (GMT). They will not meet any side from the same national association nor an opponent from the group stage.

Possible opponents include Benfica, AC Milan, Sporting CP, Marseille and AS Roma.

The last 16 ties will be played over two legs, the first on March 7 and the second on March 14. As a group winner, Klopp’s side will be the designated away team for the first leg.

February 25 – Chelsea – League Cup Final

To Anfield South we go! The first shot at silverware just so happens to be against the side we previously beat the last time we lifted the League Cup.

For the second time in a month, Chelsea are the opposition and we could think of few better clubs to inflict defeat on in quick succession.

This fixture wasn’t too kind to us in terms of goals in recent finals, should we just head straight to penalties?

* Liverpool’s involvement ensures the home league match against Luton will be moved to a later date

February 28 – FA Cup fifth round (H)

The month closes out with FA Cup fifth-round action, which will be against either Watford or Southampton – which has to be settled by a replay after a 1-1 draw in the fourth round.

Both sides are in the Championship and no strangers to the Reds, but it is the Saints who are currently showing all the signs of an immediate return to the Premier League.

Dare we hope the Anfield Road End to be fully open by this fixture?

Liverpool fixtures in February

First Team

LFC Women

Tottenham (H) – WSL – Sun, Feb 4, 2pm

– WSL – Sun, Feb 4, 2pm London City (A) – FA Cup – Sun, Feb 11, 2pm

– FA Cup – Sun, Feb 11, 2pm Brighton (A) – WSL – Sun, Feb 18, 12pm

U21s

Stoke (H) – Premier League 2 – Sun, Feb 11, 2pm

– Premier League 2 – Sun, Feb 11, 2pm Newcastle (A) – Premier League 2 – Sat, Feb 17, 1pm

U18s