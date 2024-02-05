★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 28, 2024: Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch (3rd from R) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the fifth goal during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-2. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
5 games, 1 Wembley final & Europa League draw – Liverpool FC in February

In some ways this now feels like a countdown of our time left with Jurgen Klopp, but make no mistake, the month of February is another huge one for Liverpool.

For much of January, we were all blissfully unaware of the ticking time bomb that was set to alter the way we not only see the current season but what comes next.

Klopp’s side remain in all four competitions, and as talk grew of Liverpool’s chances in each, the manager let us all know that this would be his last campaign at Anfield.

It is still hard to stomach, but we must live in the moment as best we can, and the month of February offers plenty of opportunities to do just that with big games in the league and a final to win.

The transfer window came and went without any incomings, but here’s what to expect in the coming month.

 

February 4 – Arsenal (A)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 7, 2024: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (C) celebrates their side's openimg goal during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The month kicks off with a trip to the Emirates, not long after we were there last – and we certainly wouldn’t mind a repeat of the FA Cup result!

There are just four days between this clash and the visit of Chelsea earlier in the week, making for two huge games in quick succession.

The Reds have a strong record away from home, and at the time of writing, it’s the best in the division – no better time to maintain that, is there?

 

February 10 – Burnley (H)

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 26, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah shoots during the FA Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It’s then back to Anfield less than a week later for a rare Saturday 3pm kickoff, which could mark the return of Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian’s recovery from a hamstring injury was only said to give him a chance at featuring at the AFCON final (Feb 11) had Egypt qualified, and that suggests a comeback could be possible here.

Klopp will hope he does not need to rush the No. 11 back, so a place on the bench is something we could expect to see.

 

February 17 – Brentford (A)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 11, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Thomas Frank – whose name will no doubt make lists of who can replace Klopp – will be the host for one last time against the German, who has always been full of praise for the Bees.

It was more than a year ago since we last made the trip to the Brentford Community Stadium, and while they are not as prolific as they have been in previous years, the return of Ivan Toney has given them a timely boost.

The Reds won 3-0 in the reverse fixture back in November.

 

February 23 – Europa League Last 16 draw

The day after the play-off rounds conclude, Liverpool will discover their fate in the last 16 at 11am (GMT). They will not meet any side from the same national association nor an opponent from the group stage.

Possible opponents include Benfica, AC Milan, Sporting CP, Marseille and AS Roma.

The last 16 ties will be played over two legs, the first on March 7 and the second on March 14. As a group winner, Klopp’s side will be the designated away team for the first leg.

 

February 25 – Chelsea – League Cup Final

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool supporters during the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

To Anfield South we go! The first shot at silverware just so happens to be against the side we previously beat the last time we lifted the League Cup.

For the second time in a month, Chelsea are the opposition and we could think of few better clubs to inflict defeat on in quick succession.

This fixture wasn’t too kind to us in terms of goals in recent finals, should we just head straight to penalties?

* Liverpool’s involvement ensures the home league match against Luton will be moved to a later date

 

February 28 – FA Cup fifth round (H)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 28, 2024: Liverpool players line-up before the FA Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The month closes out with FA Cup fifth-round action, which will be against either Watford or Southampton – which has to be settled by a replay after a 1-1 draw in the fourth round.

Both sides are in the Championship and no strangers to the Reds, but it is the Saints who are currently showing all the signs of an immediate return to the Premier League.

Dare we hope the Anfield Road End to be fully open by this fixture?

Liverpool fixtures in February

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 28, 2024: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp before the FA Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

First Team

LFC Women

  • Tottenham (H) – WSL – Sun, Feb 4, 2pm
  • London City (A)FA Cup – Sun, Feb 11, 2pm
  • Brighton (A) – WSL – Sun, Feb 18, 12pm

U21s

U18s

