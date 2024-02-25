Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for his team after winning a gruelling Carabao Cup final, describing Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Chelsea as “a night I will never forget.”

Here are three key points from Klopp’s post-match press conference…

Pride

Klopp’s first words were simply on pride: “I was proud of everyone involved tonight.

“Our people, for the way they pushed us. The staff, for creating this kind of atmosphere where these boys can do what they’re best at.

“Our academy, our coaches, how everybody contributed, seeing the faces of the kids…it was overwhelming.”

The magnitude of what was achieved certainly wasn’t lost on him, and he was clear-eyed about the challenge:

“You saw the game. We had problems before the game, they became bigger before the game, we had a ref that wasn’t up to the level of the game. We had players on the pitch until the end of the game with problems. “I have no idea who will play on Wednesday. But for tonight, it is a night I will never forget.”

Liverpool’s life after him

When asked how this game affects his legacy, the boss didn’t even wait for the question to be finished: “I couldn’t care less about my legacy.

“Nothing that we did in the last eight years is replaceable, you couldn’t do the same at another club. It was exactly made for this combination.

“It’s not a problem if the manager leaves. As long as our supporters are the way they are, Liverpool Football Club will be fine.”

Youth provides the fresh legs

Asked about the teenage talent, Klopp was emphatic.

“In training yesterday, it was clear to see who we would take,” he explained.

“The development of Bobby Clark, that’s really crazy. Of James McConnell, absolutely insane.

“Dannsy has only recently joined us in the first team, I loved him from the first second. Today he comes on and can score two goals, Carabao Cup final – absolutely insane.

“The way the experienced group involves them is pretty special. For the club and for this group, such a special night.”

The final word was on the learning experience for the whole group: “Whatever happens, we can always win the game.”

* Remember to subscribe to This Is Anfield on YouTube to watch every LFC press conference in full.