The dust has yet to settle on Liverpool’s famous Wembley night, but the club have wasted no time in updating the Champions Wall at Anfield after winning the League Cup.

After 120 gruelling minutes, Liverpool secured the first trophy on offer thanks to Virgil van Dijk‘s glancing header that arrived just as a penalty shootout was looming large.

With 11 players unavailable due to injury and Ryan Gravenberch joining them early into the match, Klopp put his faith and trust in the club’s youngsters, and they paid him back ten-fold.

The Reds dug deep and did not let circumstances provide any excuses, a testament to the ethos that Klopp has instilled throughout his tenure.

His side did not have long to celebrate their triumph with another cup match to come on Wednesday, but their success has already been added to the Champions Wall at Anfield.

The ‘9’ below the League Cup has now been swapped out for ’10’, with the second success in the competition under Klopp now taking the club’s honours to an incredible 51.

The change outside the stadium will be one of many, with a Champions Wall to update inside Anfield and at the training ground, but the hope, and expectation, this will not be the first and only alternation this season.

The squad have not hidden their desire to succeed in all four competitions this season, they have ticked one box, and now there are three more to go.

They have been hit with one hurdle after another thanks to injuries, but this squad have shown time and time again that they know how to win irrespective of personnel.