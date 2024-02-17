Brentford 1-4 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Liverpool, top of the league. Liverpool, Liverpool, top of the league. A first win at the Gtech at long last came courtesy of a 4-1 stomping – but at a cost, with three more injuries.

Brentford 1-4 Liverpool

Premier League (25), Brentford Community Stadium

17 February 2024

Goals: Toney 75′; Nunez 35′, Mac Allister 55′, Salah 68′, Gakpo 85′

Caoimhin Kelleher – 8 (out of 10)

A fair bit of catching practice in the first half, but not much more than that: Toney’s free-kick, Maupay’s effort and a whole bunch of overhit crosses.

Did make a really fantastic save low to his right from Sergio Reguilon, but could do nothing about Ivan Toney smacking in the rebound. Another big reflex save late on in stoppage time. We don’t want Alisson injured obviously, but the positive is Caoim getting more minutes ahead of a cup final he’ll have to be great in.

Conor Bradley – 7

A surprise starter perhaps but clearly the boss saw him as ready, mentally as much as anything else, and while not in turbo mode from the off he still looked every bit the part of a top-flight player.

Two great surges forward in particular, both ending in shots, while he stuck to the task of keeping Reguilon quiet down the wing well too.

Ibrahima Konate – 7

A few moments of poor judgement in the first half to leave gaps for runners in behind, but he also made up for them with a late burst back to close out Toney as he ran through on goal. Some excellent proactive ball-winning as the half wore on too.

Not a bad overall performance but he’s definitely capable of a lot better and will need to find that level consistently soon.

Virgil van Dijk – 8

Pretty clean and tidy throughout, beaten in behind once or twice with the Reds’ back line somewhat all over the place, but had a few good aerial wins and set away the forwards for a few counter-attack chances, including a massive boot upfield for the opener.

Andy Robertson – 6

Steady and solid, nothing outrageous, still clearly feeling his way back in a little bit.

Didn’t have too many overlap chances but supported Diaz well down that side and didn’t really let anyone get beyond him down the left. Not that Roerslev is the toughest opponent he’ll even face this week, to be fair.

Wataru Endo – 7

A pretty effective game, all things considered: won the ball back when he could, kept it moving when he should… broke up play by whatever means necessary, too.

One particularly Fabinho-esque blatant shoulder block saw him booked in the second half, whereas Fab probably would have pulled out that incredulous grin and got away with it, so Endo does still have a bit to improve.

Alexis Mac Allister – 7

Looked a little sloppy and off the pace first half, committing a number of fouls including two in a minute with the second coming within a metre or so of being a penalty.

Much better after the break though and a few dangerous runs into the penalty box were eventually rewarded when he poked in the second goal of the game.

Curtis Jones – 7

A solid start to the match as he made a few bursts from deep, carried the ball well in the attacking half and made one fantastic recovery run to win possession inside his own box, hold off a challenge and eventually play out to safety.

But Jones’ great run of form and place in the team looks over for now: an awkward landing after a challenge saw him hurt either his ankle or Achilles and he was replaced early on.

Diogo Jota- 8

Non-stop excellent for about 40 minutes, claimed a brilliant assist, got stretchered off.

Jota has been our most in-form forward for some time now – nine goals and assists in his last nine league games – and set up Nunez with a brilliant header on the run here.

But a midfielder landing on his knee after a big challenge is never helpful; hopefully he’s not sidelined long.

Darwin Nunez – 7

So often criticised for missing big chances when he has time to think or decide what to do, this time Darwin came up with a perfect finish to clip his shot over Flekken and in.

Full of running and lots of channel work in the first half, but then mysteriously subbed at the interval, our third replacement in 15 minutes. Again, we hope it’s nothing major.

Luis Diaz – 8

A busy all-round game for Lucho, quite often with a questionable decision or two at the end of it – but he just keeps going, keeps trying and more often than not gets his reward.

That was the case again here: he could have been played in for two or three fairly easy chances in this game, wasn’t, could have won a penalty for a late clip on his ankle, then still was selfless enough to set away Gakpo for the fourth.

Could maybe still do with a few extra goals but he’s just always capable of making things happen.

Substitutes

Ryan Gravenberch (on for Jones, 35′) – 7 – Good work rate, nice and aggressive. Kept himself involved and supported counter-attacks well.

Mohamed Salah (on for Jota, 44′) – 9 – Man of the Match – Missed a sitter with almost his first touch back, assisted one, scored another, served a pretty instant reminder that he’s far and away the league’s best all-round attacker. Thank goodness he’s back and back in form.

Cody Gakpo (on for Nunez, 46′) – 7 – Scored late on with a good, composed finish after a typically on-and-off sort of performance second half.

Harvey Elliott (on for Mac Allister, 83′) – n/a – Curled a free-kick on target.

Joe Gomez (on for Bradley, 83′) – n/a – His song got a nice late airing.

Subs not used: Adrian, Quansah, Tsimikas, McConnell

Jurgen Klopp – 9

The boss only really had two calls to make here once Alisson was out: who to play right-back and whether Salah was fit enough or not to start. Given the latter was likely dictated by the medical team, his only actual team selection dilemma saw him opt for the returning Conor Bradley over Joe Gomez in defence – a confidence booster to the youngster.

Spent most of the first half with his hands to his head for one reason or another: a missed chance, a rough tackle on Bradley, another player going down injured and the assistant not flagging for a foul for the Reds.

Still, he picked the right side to match Brentford physically and his subs all paid dividends.

Nice to not have to be concerned and worried about late comebacks in matches every time and now the job for Klopp will be to find a lineup and a way to do the same against Luton in midweek.

Six quickfire points before the final sounds like just the right kind of buildup we’d like going to Wembley with.