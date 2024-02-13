Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai were both absent as Liverpool began pre-Brentford preparations at the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday.

After two days off, the Reds were back in training on Tuesday with Mohamed Salah among those back involved.

The Egyptian was able to rejoin team training after recovering from the hamstring injury that saw him miss the last five games for club and country.

It remains to be seen whether Salah will be fit for the next game, though the expectation is that he will be on the bench at Brentford.

Also back were Alisson and Joe Gomez, who missed the 3-1 win over Burnley due to illness, while Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota shook off minor complaints.

Conor Bradley was present, too, after making his return to Merseyside after time away due to the sad passing of his father.

The 20-year-old could be required to start away to Brentford, with Alexander-Arnold seemingly sidelined with a knee problem.

Neither he nor Szoboszlai were pictured in the gym or on the training field on Tuesday, though there is still plenty of time between now and Saturday’s 12.30pm kickoff.

There are otherwise no new issues, with Thiago, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak the only other absentees.

Despite senior players returning, Jurgen Klopp and his staff still had a large contingent of youngsters involved, including Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns.

The 18-year-old forwards have been in free-scoring form in the academy, and have been rewarded with an ongoing role with the senior squad.

Bobby Clark, James McConnell, Kaide Gordon and goalkeepers Fabian Mrozek and Kornel Misciur were also part of the session.

Liverpool squad pictured in training on Tuesday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek, Misciur

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Bradley, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones, Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch, Clark, McConnell

Forwards: Salah*, Nunez, Jota, Diaz, Gakpo, Gordon, Koumas, Danns

* In early team training

Not pictured: Alexander-Arnold, Szoboszlai, Thiago, Matip, Bajcetic, Doak