Jurgen Klopp has made three changes to his starting XI as Liverpool visit Arsenal this afternoon, with the aim to keep momentum and extend the lead at the top.

The Reds can go eight points clear at the Premier League‘s summit with victory at the Emirates – at least until Man City visit Brentford on Monday night.

But they come up against one of their title rivals in Arsenal, with a strong Liverpool side poised for a tough test.

Alisson, as usual, keeps his place between the sticks, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in the side following the sad news of Conor Bradley‘s father passing away.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are retained at centre-back, with Klopp making a big decision to stick with Joe Gomez at left-back.

Despite a knock in the 4-1 win over Chelsea, Alexis Mac Allister starts again as No. 6, with Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones completing the midfield.

Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo make up the forward line.

Dominik Szoboszlai is absent having not travelled to London, while Darwin Nunez is on the bench after a foot injury in midweek.

The big news comes with Thiago making the matchday squad for the first time since April 2023 after recovering from a long-term hip injury.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones; Gakpo, Diaz, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Adrian, Quansah, Robertson, Thiago, McConnell, Elliott, Clark, Nunez

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Jorginho; Saka, Martinelli, Havertz

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Cedric, Walters, Kiwior, Elneny, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Trossard, Nketiah