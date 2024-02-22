Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Luton came thanks to a whirlwind second half at Anfield, so we rounded up the things you may have missed in the chaos.

It was a night to remember for those who were there, with Jurgen Klopp describing it as this team’s Barcelona.

With so much happening at Anfield, it would be easy to miss some funny and interesting moments that occurred during the game and its aftermath.

Here, we picked out five things you may have missed as Liverpool beat Luton 4-1 in the Premier League.

We love Diaz Sr

It has been a crazy, scary year for Luis Diaz‘s father, but it has been great to see him enjoying his son’s success since his kidnapping ordeal.

He has been spotted in several away ends, but at Anfield he is with the family in the players’ lounge.

When Diaz scored the third against Luton, we could see his senior celebrating in the classic Diaz outfit of a short sleeves and black gloves – it runs in the family!

“I played against his dad!”

There are several Liverpool academy players with famous fathers at the moment.

On Wednesday it was Jayden Danns’ turn to enter the spotlight, coming on for his debut in the 89th minute for Diaz.

The 18-year-old impressed in his brief cameo, and after the match Luton boss Rob Edwards shared a joke with Klopp as the German embraced Danns, saying: “I played with his dad!”

His dad, Neil Danns, played over 600 games in his long career, and is now assistant manager at Tranmere.

Elliott gets help

Harvey Elliott capped his 100th Liverpool appearance with a great finish, putting the Reds 4-1 up against Luton.

It had been a display in which he hadn’t always managed the final pass, but worked tirelessly, so much so that he dropped to the floor on the final whistle.

There was a lovely moment at full-time, when Conor Bradley rushed on, before Jarell Quansah also came over, to help Elliott back to his feet after he fell to the ground in exhaustion.

Endo is a player!

The Japan captain may have taken a couple of months to bed in, but now he has, he has become one of the first names on the teamsheet.

With Liverpool struggling for composure in attack during the first half, Wataru Endo provided a glimpse of quality as he skipped past Cauley Woodrow and chipped a superb pass to Diaz, who almost scored.

What a signing he has been!

Klopp was loving it

The Anfield crowd stepped up in the second half, and Klopp repaid them at full-time with fist pumps for all four sides of the ground.

It was clear by the smile on his face that the manager was loving it and is going to enjoy every second of success that he has left at Liverpool.

There won’t be a dry eye in the house when he leaves.