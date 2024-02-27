Ahead of the FA Cup tie against Southampton, Jurgen Klopp updated us on Liverpool’s squad, and there three changes to Liverpool’s fixture list were announced.

3 fixture changes

It has been announced that there will be three changes to Liverpool’s early April schedule, with games against Sheffield United, Man United and Crystal Palace all being moved for television.

With the Reds likely to be involved in a title race, they have been selected for television coverage against the three sides mentioned – the kick-off vs. Man United has also been altered due to a police request.

Here are the details of those fixtures that we know have been rearranged:

• Sheffield United (H) – 7.30pm (BST), Thursday, April 4 – TNT Sports

• Man United (A) – 3.30pm, Sunday, April 7 – Sky Sports

• Crystal Palace (H) – 2pm, Sunday, April 14 – Sky Sports

A Brazilian transfer rumour

According to Brazilian reporter Jorge Nicola, Liverpool are “expected to make an offer in the coming days” for Palmeiras player Luís Guilherme.

With quotes via Dave OCKOP, the Nicola said: “Liverpool have sent a representative over to speak to the family of Palmeiras player Luís Guilherme.

“The Reds are expected to make an offer in the coming days to get the deal done ahead of the summer transfer window.”

It is difficult to assess how reliable this is but here is usually no smoke without fire. Whether that means Liverpool are actually about to sign him, that’s unlikely.

Guilherme is an 18-year-old attacking midfielder, who has played 32 times for the Palmeiras first team. He hasn’t yet managed a goal or assist but is known as an exciting talent.

He has played in Brazil’s youth teams, which would make it easier to obtain a work permit.

From the press conference

Stefan Bajcetic is “pain-free” but “did not get the green light yet for team training,” Klopp said

Wataru Endo “got a proper knock” against Chelsea – “we will have to see” the boss added in relation to his availability

Darwin Nunez, Mo Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai are “touch and go” to play on Wednesday – it didn’t sound positive, to be honest

Klopp has said there is “no timeframe” on a return for Thiago – he didn’t appear optimistic that we’d see him again this season

5 things today

Klopp has said he will “be on the bus” if there’s a trophy parade – can’t wait to see you, Jurgen, hopefully with a couple more trophy-shaped passengers on board

Three years ago, Xabi Alonso turned down working with Max Eberl, the new Bayern Munich sporting director, while Eberl was at Borussia Monchengladbach, reports Fabrizio Romano

Philippe Coutinho has said he doesn’t “regret anything” about his move to £142 million transfer to Barcelona, when speaking to Sport – he’s younger than Wataru Endo, but is on loan in Qatar

Next week, Liverpool fans will be able to get their photo taken with the League Cup at Anfield – more details HERE as you must book

According to the Daily Mail, Andy Robertson is Bayern Munich’s “top choice” to replace left-back Alphonso Davies in the summer – think again, Bayern

Latest chat from elsewhere

Pep Guardiola has said Jack Grealish will need to improve his performances to get back in the Man City team

Brighton‘s Kaoru Mitoma is set to miss the rest of the season due to a back injury sustained on Saturday

Video of the day and match of the night

Thanks to Carabao, This Is Anfield were able to give 10 tickets to Liverpool fans who were unsuccessful in the League Cup final ballot.

What a day they had!

Match of the night is Blackburn vs. Newcastle in the FA Cup fifth round. I think we’ll all be willing on Blackburn to make the route to Wembley easier.

The match kicks off at 7.45pm (GMT) and is live on BBC One in the UK.