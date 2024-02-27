Jurgen Klopp has given his backing to a potential end-of-season parade after Liverpool won the League Cup on Sunday.

But the German insists he would not want any such event to focus on the fact that it will also mark the end of his time in charge at Anfield.

The Reds ensured Klopp’s final season with a trophy being added to the Champions Wall as they earned a last-gasp 1-0 win over Chelsea at Wembley.

And the boss has revealed he is keen to show off that silverware as part of a parade that is reportedly now being considered by the club.

Asked about the possibility, he said: “That’s the one part this is not so cool, that it could be seen as [a farewell], I don’t think that makes sense.

“But besides that, I am the biggest supporter of trophy parades. I don’t decide that, people might be surprised, and these types of things have to be prepared from different points of view.

“But if there is a parade, I will be on the bus, no doubt about that!”

An estimated 500,000 supporters lined the streets of Liverpool for the Reds’ parade in 2022, held immediately after the Champions League final defeat but after having won the domestic Cup double.

Klopp said then in 2022, less than 24 hours after the defeat in Paris: “Without a shadow of a doubt, no club in the world – this world – that they lost the Champions League final the night before and the people arrive here in the shape they are, the mood they are. Absolutely outstanding.

“This is the best club in the world – I don’t care what other people think!”

It was the second parade during Klopp’s tenure, the first having been after the Champions League success in 2019 which saw incredible scenes along the 13.5km route through the city’s streets and waterfront.

This season, any potential parade would take place after the final game of the season, which could either be May 20 if Liverpool do not progress to either the Europa League final or FA Cup final.

Should the Reds reach the Europa League final and not the FA Cup final, then it would be May 23, the day after the final in Dublin.

The latest possible date would be the day after the FA Cup final, Sunday, May 26.

It promises to be an emotional event if indeed a parade does take place and serves as Klopp’s last act as Liverpool FC manager.